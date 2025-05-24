Is Karun Nair in India’s squad for ENG vs IND 2025 Test series?

Vidarbha batter Karun Nair made it to the 18-man squad for India's upcoming Test tour of England in June later this year. He makes a comeback to the squad for the first time since 2018.
Nair made his debut for India in 2016 against England in Mohali. In his third Test, he became the second Indian after Virender Sehwag to score a triple hundred in the Test format. He scored 303 off 381 deliveries, winning the Player of the Match and helping India win the series 4-0. However, he didn't get many chances after that and was left out of the side altogether.
The 33-year-old shifted bases from Karnataka to Vidarbha in Ranji and had an impressive domestic season, where he scored 863 runs in 16 innings as Vidarbha won the title. Since being a part of the Indian side in England back in 2018, he is making a comeback to the squad for the same tour.
Should he get a game on the tour, it will be the first time in over eight years he dons the Test whites for India. He last featured for India in the fourth Test of the 2016-17 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he managed only five runs across both innings.
Karun Nair will also be a part of India A's Test tour of England Lions
Karun Nair will also be a part of the India A side that will be playing against England Lions. Currently a part of the Delhi Capitals, who have been eliminated from the knockout stages in the IPL, he will be joining the A side straightaway and will be playing the first game from May 30 to June 2 at Canterbury.
Nair will also play the next two first-class games planned ahead of the five-match Test series. He will play the second first-class game against England Lions from June 6-9 at Northampton and will be playing the intra-squad game as well from June 13-16 at Beckenham.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news