Is Mohammed Shami playing today’s 5th India vs England T20I 2025 in Mumbai?

Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami made a comeback into the Indian playing XI for the final match of the T20I series against England after missing the previous encounter. He replaced Arshdeep Singh in the playing XI. The iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is hosting the fifth T20I between the two sides tonight (February 2).

Shami has been out of the Indian set-up ever since the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup due to injury issues. After overcoming multiple setbacks during his recovery, the 34-year-old pacer returned to action during the ongoing five-match T20I series against England.

However, he did get a chance straightaway in the playing XI, as he was benched for the first two games. Shami finally got a chance in the third T20I in Rajkot, where he bowled three overs and conceded 25 runs without picking up any wickets.

The Bengal pacer looked in decent rhythm and clocked speeds around 135 kmph in his first international match after more than a year. Shami then missed the fourth match as team management preferred Arshdeep Singh over him.

"I am hoping there won't be much dew" - India captain Suryakumar Yadav after toss of 5th T20I vs England 2025

Speaking after losing the toss of the fifth T20I, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav said: (via Cricbuzz)

"We wanted to bat first, looks a good wicket. I am hoping there won't be much dew. It's going to be a full-packed stadium tonight. We want the boys taking that responsibility, that's what we demand and that's what they are doing. You will fail sometimes, especially when you play that high risk, high reward game. Shami comes back in for Arshdeep Singh."

India Playing XI: Sanju Samson(wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(C), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, and Varun Chakravarthy.

England Playing XI: Philip Salt(wk), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler(C), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, and Mark Wood.

