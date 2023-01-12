"Is this how he will command respect" - Fans slam Hardik Pandya after he was caught abusing teammate during IND vs SL 2nd ODI

Team India vice-captain Hardik Pandya was heard abusing a substitute player during the second ODI against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, January 12.

The ace all-rounder was unimpressed with the side's substitute players at the end of the 11th over of the Sri Lankan innings. He was caught abusing them for not bringing water to the field on time.

The video of the incident was shared by a fan on Twitter and has since gone viral on social media. Pandya was heard saying:

"Paani manga the last over. G**d m**a rahe ho udhar."

Ghar Ke Kalesh @gharkekalesh Short Verbal Kalesh B/w Hardik Pandya and Benched Players

Short Verbal Kalesh B/w Hardik Pandya and Benched Playershttps://t.co/4tVFkwuDmx

A number of fans slammed the all-rounder for being disrespectful towards his teammates. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Joseph Lopez @josephlopez258 @TotallyImro45 @hardikpandya7 Cricket is a Gentlemen’s game .. One can’t play International Cricket in an uncivilised way.. Unacceptable.. One success in IPL tournament has made him think he has become too superior. @TotallyImro45 @hardikpandya7 Cricket is a Gentlemen’s game .. One can’t play International Cricket in an uncivilised way.. Unacceptable.. One success in IPL tournament has made him think he has become too superior.

manjeet singh @manjeet59767293 esi awaz kabhi Sachin paji ki to humne nahi suni ground par @KapilendraDas3 Theek hai IPL Jeet gye theek hai captain Vice captain bangye @hardikpandya7 but pride ego overconfident ko control Karo pandya ji sabko ledubta haiesi awaz kabhi Sachin paji ki to humne nahi suni ground par @KapilendraDas3 Theek hai IPL Jeet gye theek hai captain Vice captain bangye @hardikpandya7 but pride ego overconfident ko control Karo pandya ji sabko ledubta hai🙏esi awaz kabhi Sachin paji ki to humne nahi suni ground par🙏

abrarshaikh @abrarabu487 @GemsOfCricket It's hardik Pandya got so much attitude after the captaincy of gujrat and india @GemsOfCricket It's hardik Pandya got so much attitude after the captaincy of gujrat and india

Rishabh Chourasiya @Rishabh80019235

#HardikPandya #INDvSL #BCCI

#TeamIndia @hardikpandya7 Hardik thinks that he already achieved alot. He doesn't know how foolish he is abusing badly teammates . @BCCI take care about him and tell him this is not his gully cricket. Hardik thinks that he already achieved alot. He doesn't know how foolish he is abusing badly teammates . @BCCI take care about him and tell him this is not his gully cricket. #HardikPandya #INDvSL #BCCI #TeamIndia @hardikpandya7

Akash 🇮🇳 @ontravelbreak @ImRo45



#hardik #INDvSL #CricketTwitter Winning and losing is part of the game and we all want to see new era but not under the captain who can’t respect his own teammates! @hardikpandya7 Winning and losing is part of the game and we all want to see new era but not under the captain who can’t respect his own teammates! @hardikpandya7 @ImRo45 #hardik #INDvSL #CricketTwitter

Saurabh Yadav @Saurabhkry08

Same on this guy... Who frequently uses abusing word for the players🤧🤧

#INDvSL The day #HardikPandya will become the Captain of India... I will stop watching Cricket of that Format and that will be lowest point of Indian team in the history of Cricket 🏏Same on this guy... Who frequently uses abusing word for the players🤧🤧 The day #HardikPandya will become the Captain of India... I will stop watching Cricket of that Format and that will be lowest point of Indian team in the history of Cricket 🏏Same on this guy... Who frequently uses abusing word for the players🤧🤧#INDvSL

Subrata chatterjee @Subrata16797383 @TotallyImro45 @hardikpandya7 Being a captain, Is this how he will command respect from his team mates? @TotallyImro45 @hardikpandya7 Being a captain, Is this how he will command respect from his team mates?

Satyajitsinh Raj @Satyaji301098 #shameful Since last one year @hardikpandya7 loosing all the respect he earns from fan ! Today 1s again he caught abusing his own teammate. We admire @imVkohli for his control aggression and that's for the betterment of the game,but abusing own mates are never acceptable #INDvSL Since last one year @hardikpandya7 loosing all the respect he earns from fan ! Today 1s again he caught abusing his own teammate. We admire @imVkohli for his control aggression and that's for the betterment of the game,but abusing own mates are never acceptable #INDvSL #shameful

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first in the second ODI. The Indian bowlers did a fantastic job, bundling out the visitors for 215. Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj claimed three wickets each, while Umran Malik finished with two scalps.

Pandya was wicketless in the encounter and conceded 26 runs from five overs. For Sri Lanka, opener Nuwanidu Fernando was the top performer with the bat, scoring 50 runs on his ODI debut.

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul look to steady the ship for India after top order big guns fall early in 2nd ODI

The Men in Blue had a shaky start to their run chase, with Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer departing cheaply.

The onus is now on Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul to bail India out of trouble. At the time of writing, the hosts were 139/4 in 28.4 overs. Rohit and Co. will gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series if they are successful in chasing Sri Lanka's 216-run target.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya was named the skipper for India's three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, which was played earlier this month. However, the swashbuckler failed to score big in any of the matches, mustering just 45 runs at an average of 15.

However, many praised him for his captaincy as India completed a stunning 2-1 series win.

The right-handed batter endured yet another failure in the ODI series opener against Sri Lanka in Guwahati. Pandya scored 14 runs off 12 balls before falling to pacer Kasun Rajitha.

He will hope to put up a good performance with the bat in the ongoing ODI and guide India to a 2-0 lead against Sri Lanka.

Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News and updates.

Poll : 0 votes