"Is this how he will command respect" - Fans slam Hardik Pandya after he was caught abusing teammate during IND vs SL 2nd ODI

Team India vice-captain Hardik Pandya was heard abusing a substitute player during the second ODI against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, January 12.
The ace all-rounder was unimpressed with the side's substitute players at the end of the 11th over of the Sri Lankan innings. He was caught abusing them for not bringing water to the field on time.
The video of the incident was shared by a fan on Twitter and has since gone viral on social media. Pandya was heard saying:
"Paani manga the last over. G**d m**a rahe ho udhar."
A number of fans slammed the all-rounder for being disrespectful towards his teammates. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first in the second ODI. The Indian bowlers did a fantastic job, bundling out the visitors for 215. Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj claimed three wickets each, while Umran Malik finished with two scalps.
Pandya was wicketless in the encounter and conceded 26 runs from five overs. For Sri Lanka, opener Nuwanidu Fernando was the top performer with the bat, scoring 50 runs on his ODI debut.
Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul look to steady the ship for India after top order big guns fall early in 2nd ODI
The Men in Blue had a shaky start to their run chase, with Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer departing cheaply.
The onus is now on Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul to bail India out of trouble. At the time of writing, the hosts were 139/4 in 28.4 overs. Rohit and Co. will gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series if they are successful in chasing Sri Lanka's 216-run target.
Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya was named the skipper for India's three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, which was played earlier this month. However, the swashbuckler failed to score big in any of the matches, mustering just 45 runs at an average of 15.
However, many praised him for his captaincy as India completed a stunning 2-1 series win.
The right-handed batter endured yet another failure in the ODI series opener against Sri Lanka in Guwahati. Pandya scored 14 runs off 12 balls before falling to pacer Kasun Rajitha.
He will hope to put up a good performance with the bat in the ongoing ODI and guide India to a 2-0 lead against Sri Lanka.
