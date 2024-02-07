Ishan Kishan spotted training at Kiran More Academy - Reports

Team India wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan has been training at the Kiran More Academy in Baroda, according to reports from Cricbuzz.

Ishan has been hogging the headlines since his withdrawal from the South African tour, citing mental fatigue. He has also not featured in a single game for his home state, Jharkhand, in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

Reports also suggest that the gloveman has been in Baroda for the past couple of weeks, practicing his skills at the Reliance Stadium in the city. Kishan also has the company of the Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal, who hail from Gujarat, at the academy.

Kiran More has reportedly confirmed the news of Kishan training at his academy to Cricbuzz but could not reveal much else as he is currently in Mumbai with the Mumbai Indians' Women's Premier League (WPL) franchise.

The Bihar-born cricketer last played competitive cricket in the third game of the home T20I series against Australia at the end of November. Kishan was constantly in and out of the limited-overs side last year and had to bat at different positions to achieve the optimum team balance.

"We are not forcing him to do anything" - Rahul Dravid on Ishan Kishan's absence

India head coach Rahul Dravid stated while the team management is not forcing anything on Ishan Kishan, he will have to play competitive cricket to be considered for selection.

The 25-year-old debuted for India in Tests during the West Indies tour last year and scored a quick-fire half-century in the second innings of the second game.

Speaking at the press conference after India's win in the second Test against England, Dravid addressed the speculation around Kishan's absence.

"He had requested a break, we were happy to give him a break. Whenever he is ready, I didn't say he has to play domestic cricket, I said whenever he is ready... he needs to play some cricket and come back. The choice is his. We are not forcing him to do anything. We are in touch with him," said Dravid.

"There is a way back for anyone and everyone. It's not that we rule out anybody from anything. "Again, I just don't want to go on laboring about the Ishan Kishan point. I have tried to explain this as best as I can," added Dravid.

With Kishan suddenly opting out of the South African tour, India had to play KL Rahul as the wicket-keeper for the two Tests against the Proteas.

However, in the ongoing England series, KS Bharat has kept wickets, with Dhruv Jurel as the backup option.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App