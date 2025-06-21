"Isse tagdi leave nahi kar sakta tu" - Shubman Gill praises Rishabh Pant for ducking a bouncer on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Team India skipper Shubman Gill reserved a few words of praise for Rishabh Pant after the latter evaded a bouncer off Brydon Carse's bowling on Day 2 of the first Test against England. The left-handed batter has begun the first session on a spirited note, and is inching closer to a well-deserved hundred at Headingley, Leeds.

The wicketkeeper-batter was perfectly mixing caution with aggression to frustrate the English bowlers and stretch the first-innings total in the process. Resuming from his overnight score of 65, he took early initiative by taking on Brydon Carse.

After he scored the third boundary off Carse in the first ball of the 94th over, the pacer responded with a couple of deliveries on length, followed by a searing bouncer. Pant did not attempt anything rash against it, instead choosing to duck and keep away from it.

The well-judged leave was lauded by Gill from the non-striker's end, whose comments were caught on the stump mic.

"Kya hi baat hai teri bhai, isse tagdi leave nahi kar sakta tu (You are something else, brother. You cannot leave the ball more solidly)," Gill told the southpaw after the delivery.

Rishabh Pant closed out the over with a couple more dot balls. He proceeded to take on the spinner a couple of overs later to storm into the nineties.

Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant have been vocal throughout their mammoth partnership against England

The stump mic has caught regular comments between the captain, vice-captain duo ever since they began their partnership in the third session of Day 1. Gill has been loud and clear regarding the running calls, ensuring that there are no unnecessary mix-ups.

Rishabh Pant's comments to Shubman Gill regarding the old ball beginning to reverse were also caught by the stump mic. The deputy was also heard advising the skipper to keep his drives low, and not to play it on the up during the final session.

At the time of writing, the wicketkeeper-batter is unbeaten on 97 runs off 142 deliveries.

