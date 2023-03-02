"It was being asked why he was played" - Harbhajan Singh lauds Umesh Yadav's spell in 3rd IND vs AUS Test

Harbhajan Singh has lauded Umesh Yadav for silencing his critics who were questioning his place in India's playing XI for the ongoing third Test against Australia.

Umesh registered figures of 3/12 in five overs as India bowled out the visitors for 197 in their first innings in Indore on Thursday, March 2. However, the hosts were then themselves bowled out for 163 in their second essay, leaving Steve Smith and Co. a below-par 76-run fourth-innings target.

While reviewing the day's play on Star Sports, Harbhajan heaped praise on Umesh Yadav, elaborating:

"We saw spinners dominate here. But for me, the best moment was when Umesh Yadav picked up those three wickets on a pitch where he was not being given bowling at all and it was being asked why he was played because 25-30 more runs might have been scored if another batter had played instead of him."

The former Indian spinner pointed out that the Vidarbha pacer made the pitch redundant with his devastating spell, saying:

"He showed that you give him the ball at least. The wicket does not matter, a guy's heart matters and he showed that by doing it. For me, this was the moment of the game."

BCCI @BCCI



What a ball that was from Umesh Yadav as he cleans up Mitchell Starc to grab his 100th Test wicket at home.



#INDvAUS ICYMI - 𝟭𝟬𝟬𝘁𝗵 𝗧𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 in India for @y_umesh What a ball that was from Umesh Yadav as he cleans up Mitchell Starc to grab his 100th Test wicket at home. ICYMI - 𝟭𝟬𝟬𝘁𝗵 𝗧𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 in India for @y_umesh 💪What a ball that was from Umesh Yadav as he cleans up Mitchell Starc to grab his 100th Test wicket at home. #INDvAUS https://t.co/AD0NIUbkGB

Umesh first had Cameron Green leg-before-wicket to become the first seamer from either side to pick up a wicket in the Indore Test. He followed that up by casting Mitchell Starc and Todd Murphy to complete his three-wicket haul.

"The way he started his spell, there was a purpose behind it" - Harbhajan Singh on Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav has an exceptional overall record in home conditions. [P/C: BCCI]

Harbhajan Singh highlighted that Umesh had a purposeful approach to the crease, observing:

"The way he started his spell, there was a purpose behind it. The way he was running, it was enjoyable to watch his bowling. When any bowler gets a wicket, your morale gets doubled."

The cricketer-turned-politician praised the right-arm seamer for making the best of the reverse swing on offer with the old ball, stating:

"On this pitch or any pitch, you have to pitch the ball at the right spot. He did that very well and made full use of the slight reverse swing that was available for him. He dismissed Starc hands down and the next batter as well, they did not have any idea - amazing bowling."

Umesh, who didn't play the first two Tests against Australia, was drafted into the XI in place of Mohammad Shami. The team management reportedly wanted to give the veteran seamer some game time in the longest format ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final, assuming India make the grade.

Get India vs Australia Live Score Updates for 3rd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates & news

Poll : Is Umesh Yadav the best reverse-swing bowler in India? Yes No 0 votes