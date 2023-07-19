"It is a big decision" - Ricky Ponting opens up on whether Australia made a mistake by playing no spinner in Manchester

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting feels Pat Cummins and co. may not dearly miss the presence of a specialist spinner in their bowling attack in the fourth Ashes 2023 Test at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Ever since the visitors announced their playing XI with three seamers and two seam-bowling all-rounders, some reckon the decision not to play Todd Murphy could come back to haunt them.

However, speaking to Sky Sports Cricket, Ricky Ponting explained why Australia probably could have selected the best possible side from the available options. He said:

"It is a big decision (to not play a spinner) but looking at the wicket it doesn't look like it will turn much. There's a nice grass covering and the surface underneath is hard. It is likely to play in a similar way to the one in Headingley last week earlier in the game with overhead conditions around."

Ponting further added:

"For Australia, they have to play this Test match with the intention to win and not just draw, and that's how I think they have picked their eleven, giving them the best chance to win. Don't get defensive or else you're playing right into England's hands."

Australia not playing a spinner just blows my mind: Mark Butcher

Former England cricketer Mark Butcher was also present in the discussion and he had a rather different opinion than that of Ponting. He simply couldn't believe the visitors dropped a specialist spinner and spoke about how that makes their bowling attack one-dimensional.

On this, Butcher stated:

"I think England are a better-balanced side in this Test and at Headingley than the one in the first Two Tests. Australia not playing a spinner just blows my mind. It seems like a defensive move. You have a long-range forecast which could change and they don't have the ability then to change things up if things don't work out for the seamers."

With the Aussies bowling last in Manchester, it will be interesting to see if they feel the pinch of a spinner's absence.