"It was a bit of ‘Me, me, me’" - Tim Paine questions Ben Stokes' ODI comeback ahead of 2023 World Cup

Former Australian captain Tim Paine finds Ben Stokes' ODI comeback ahead of the 2023 World Cup 'interesting'. The former keeper-batter has pointed out Stokes' selfishness and questioned the decision to drop Harry Brook.

The 32-year-old reversed his ODI retirement for the mega event in October-November in India after retiring from the format in July 2022. With the Durham all-rounder set for a comeback in the ODI series against New Zealand, England are in for a major boost.

Speaking to SEN Tassie, Paine highlighted Stokes' selfishness about the tournaments he want to pick and choose. He said:

"Ben Stokes coming out of one day retirement, I found that interesting. It was a bit of, ‘Me, me, me’, there isn’t it? It was, ‘I'll pick and I'll choose where I want to play and when I want to play’, and, ‘I'll play in the big tournaments’. The guys who played for 12 months, ‘Sorry, thanks. But can you go and sit on the bench because I want to play now?’".

The Durham all-rounder played a significant role in England's successful campaign in 2019, hitting 465 runs in 11 matches at over 60. Stokes also struck an unbeaten 84 in the final against New Zealand to steer England to glory.

Tim Paine rates Australia's chances in the 2023 World Cup

Tim Paine looks on. (Image Credits: Twitter)

While the Tasmanian thinks India and England are overwhelming favourites to lift the trophy, he feels Australia are not far behind. He added:

"I don't know, he's not bowling. Harry Brook or Ben Stokes? As a bat. It would be very close, very, very close. Probably (England are now favourites), them and India. I think the Aussies if they can get hot (they can also win)."

England and New Zealand will open the 2023 ODI World Cup on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.