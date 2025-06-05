"It won't be easy for him"- Former Australia captain's big statement on Shubman Gill ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Test series

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has said that newly appointed India Test captain Shubman Gill has work to do as far as his Test batting was concerned. The 50-year-old said that having to improve his batting and lead India in Test cricket would not be an easy task for him.

Ad

Ponting also revealed that he wanted Gill to lead India in the fifth Border-Gavaskar Test match against Australia at Sydney in January 2025, when Rohit Sharma opted out of the match.

"His white ball form has been incredibly good. He's got a little bit of work to do, on his Test match batting. And that's never easy when you're a new captain, to have to worry about your batting to the degree that he's going to have to, it won't be easy for him," Ponting told PTI (via NDTV).

Ad

Trending

"I actually named him as captain for the Sydney Test match last summer when Rohit didn't play that game and there was a bit of an injury cloud over Bumrah, or as that game went on, Bumrah actually broke down in that game," he added.

Ricky Ponting advocates Shubman Gill as India's new number four after Virat Kohli's Test retirement

Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket in May means that India need to find a new number four in Test cricket. Ricky Ponting felt that Shubman Gill should bat at that number for India in the first Test against England at Leeds on Friday, June 20.

Ad

"The reason I did that was if they go with (Yashasvi) Jaiswal, and if Sai Sudarshan is the other opener, they need someone a bit more experienced at number three. So that could be either, KL at three, or that could be a Karun Nair at three and Shubman at four. Once you grow into it, then you can move yourself back up to that number three spot," Ponting said.

Several former India players have offered their opinion on who should be India's new number four. Anil Kumble had suggested Karun Nair to bat at that number four. Virender Sehwag had recommended Gill's deputy Rishabh Pant to bat at number four.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news