"It wasn't that easy" - Wasim Akram recalls his 257* against Zimbabwe as Yashasvi Jaiswal equals his long-standing record

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has reacted to Yashasvi Jaiswal equalling his record for most sixes in a Test innings against England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

The former left-arm seamer revealed that critics have downplayed his marathon 257, keeping in mind that it was against Zimbabwe but highlighted it as a tough ask.

It was during his highest score of 257* against Zimbabwe in October 1996 in Sheikhupura that Akram smashed a record 12 sixes. He arrived at the creaase when Saleem Malik was out for 52 to Paul Strang, but the captain's 363-ball knock lifted Pakistan to 553. The game eventually resulted in a draw.

Speaking to A Sports, the 104-Test veteran said:

"My record (most sixes in an innings) wasn't broken. It's been equalled by Yashasvi Jaiswal. People talk a lot that it was Zimbabwe, but it wasn't that easy. I remember we were around 170/6 when I went to bat."

Jaiswal, meanwhile, broke a host of records during his 214* in India's second innings against England in Rajkot. The left-hander equalled the record for most sixes off Joe Root and joined an elite group of seven batters to convert his first three centuries to 150+ scores.

Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks into top 20 of Test batting rankings

According to the updated ICC rankings, the 22-year-old has broken into the top 20 in Test cricket, rising 14 spots to 15th.

The destructive opener has impressed in the series, hammering 80 in the first innings of the opening Test in Hyderabad. Although he failed in the second innings in Hyderabad, the left-hander battered 209 in the opening dig in Vishakhapatnam to propel the hosts to 396.

The Uttar Pradesh-born player got out cheaply in the first innings in Rajkot but hammered 214 to take his run tally to 545 in the series. Despite losing the first Test, Rohit Sharma's men have done remarkably well to lead the series 2-1. The fourth Test starts on Friday in Rajkot.

