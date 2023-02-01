"It is an extremely important match for Rahul Tripathi" - Aakash Chopra on expectations from India in 3rd T20I vs New Zealand

Aakash Chopra believes the third T20I between India and New Zealand, to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (February 1), is extremely crucial for Rahul Tripathi.

The Men in Blue drew parity in the three-match series with a six-wicket win in the second T20I in Lucknow. Tripathi, who has aggregated 13 runs in his two knocks thus far, will hope to make a more significant contribution in the series decider.

While previewing the third T20I in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted the game's importance for Tripathi, reasoning:

"It is an extremely important match for Rahul Tripathi. He will definitely play at No. 3 and hopefully he will do well because the next opportunity will come after a long time. India do not have T20 matches at all."

Chopra added that Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill will also hope to be among the runs, elaborating:

"Gill and Ishan Kishan are there as openers. It seemed Ishan Kishan was getting some form in the last match but the pitch was very difficult. Gill has the form but he hasn't scored runs. So they are searching."

It will be interesting to see if the hosts stick with the opening combination of Kishan and Gill. While the former is likely to retain his place as he is the only wicketkeeper-batter in the playing XI, the Punjab opener might have to make way for Prithvi Shaw.

"I don't see Washington Sundar getting promoted" - Aakash Chopra

Washington Sundar batted at No. 5 in the second T20I against New Zealand. [P/C: BCCI]

Chopra doesn't see Washington Sundar, unlike the last game, being promoted in the batting order, observing:

"Sundar's promotion will be conditions applied. Suryakumar Yadav will come to bat after Rahul Tripathi and then Deepak Hooda. I don't see Washington Sundar getting promoted. Washi will come to bat after Hardik and let's see how that actually unfolds."

While hoping that Arshdeep Singh and Shivam Mavi will share the new ball, the reputed commentator wants India's top order to deliver the goods, saying:

"I want Shivam Mavi to bowl with the new ball. Arshdeep Singh should bowl the first over as it is important to hit Finn Allen's pads. The remaining bowling is fine but the top three have to score runs because they have not scored too many runs however the pitches might have been."

Chopra also highlighted India's impeccable record in must-win games. The former Indian opener expects Hardik Pandya and Co. to win the series decider convincingly.

