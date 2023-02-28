"It wasn't my finest moment" - Steve Smith reflects on his sweep shot in second innings of Delhi Test

Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith admitted that he was infuriated with himself over his dismissal in the second innings of the Delhi Test. The 33-year-old acknowledged that Australia should avoid playing high-risk cricket.

The right-handed batter attempted his first sweep shot of the series against Ravichandran Ashwin, but was pinned lbw for 9. From there on, Australia suffered a mighty collapse and lost the Test from a winning position.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the third Test against India, starting on Wednesday, Smith revealed that it was one of the few instances where he felt quite angry with his shot-making.

As quoted by Perth Now, the ace Test batter said:

"I've played, what, (94) Test matches, and I don't think there's been too many times I've walked off the field and I've gone, 'What the hell am I doing.' I was pretty angry. There hasn't been too many times in my career where I've actually come off and just been bedazzled by what I've done. It wasn't my finest moment."

Smith, who will fill in for Pat Cummins, felt Australia failed to take advantage of their position in the Test. He spoke of the need to be highly focused on every ball, especially when facing spinners in the sub-continent.

"We don't have to play at such a high tempo and risky tempo. Because we had them where we wanted them, we had men and the ability to get off strike. We just rushed it. When you are starting against spin, it's extremely hard but you still have to be really switched on every ball ... to ensure you aren't getting out the ways he's trying to get you out."

Australia headed into day three of the Delhi Test 62 runs ahead, but managed to set only 115 for India to win as Ravindra Jadeja took seven wickets. The hosts chased it down with six wickets to spare.

"It certainly helps with Greeny available" - Steve Smith on the team combination

Cameron Green. (Image Credits: Getty)

Speaking about the surface in Indore, Smith strongly hinted that Australia could yet again play three spinners, with Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc as seamers. He added:

"It certainly helps with Greeny available, giving us two genuinely quick options. It gives us the ability to play three spinners if we want to. The surface looks pretty similar to the last couple of Tests. I dare say we are going to see a lot of spin bowled in the Test, it's certainly an option for us."

Green and Starc missed the first two Tests due to finger injuries, but both have declared themselves fit for the third. Australia will be keen to avoid a defeat in Indore as another loss will concede the series to the hosts.

Poll : 0 votes