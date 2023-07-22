"It was an innings of real savagery" - Michael Atherton on Jonny Bairstow's splendorous knock against Australia in 4th Ashes Test

Former England captain Michael Atherton hailed Jonny Bairstow's scintillating knock against Australia on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Bairstow hammered 10 boundaries and four sixes to jolt Australian bowlers' spirit after they sought some respite from Zak Crawley's carnage on the previous day. The Yorkshireman was stranded at 99 off 81 balls after Cameron Green trapped James Anderson, England's last man, for lbw.

However, Bairstow's late assault, where he put in 66 runs with Anderson for the last wicket, propelled the hosts to a clinical lead of 275 runs. Speaking on Bairstow's vintage innings on Sky Sports, Michael Atherton hailed the 33-year-old as a remarkable cricketer.

The former England player said:

"It was an innings of real savagery, wasn't it? When he (Jonny Bairstow) was left stranded on 99 by Jimmy Anderson, he was on the point of making England's fourth fastest Test match hundred. He really climbed into Australia's bowlers when he had the tail for company. He is a remarkable cricketer."

"He came and smashed it" - Dinesh Karthik reminded of Jonny Bairstow's destructive IPL innings

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik recalled Jonny Bairstow's 29-ball belligerent 66-run knock for Punjab Kings (PBKS) against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2022.

Comparing the two knocks played by Bairstow in different formats with different match situations, Karthik said:

"A year ago in the IPL he plays for Punjab Kings. He came up with this knock against us (RCB), running short of form they were playing him in the middle order then. They said ok I will give you a gig up top. He came and smashed it. In six overs, I think their score was about 90 and he was batting on 75. Soon after the powerplay he got out."

Karthik added:

"The point here being some of the shots that he played were breathtaking. More importantly, I think the way he batted as well, started steady but then when he got going he really put the bowlers under a lot of pressure."

England reduced Australia to 113 for 4, courtesy of Mark Wood's incisive pace and accuracy with the short balls. The tourists are 162 runs behind before they can set a target for the second innings.