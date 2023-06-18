"It was just a bit more emotional than normal" - Usman Khawaja reflects on his maiden Test ton in England

Veteran Australian opener Usman Khawaja admitted that his first Test century in England on Day 2 at Edgbaston was a highly emotional one. The stylish southpaw reasoned that people have told him previously about his inability to bat in England.

Khawaja defied England's bowling attack and brought his first Test century on English soil with old-school batting to chip away at the home side's lead. He reached the magical three-figure mark with a late cut off Ben Stokes and jumped in celebration. He had scored only one Test fifty in England before this, which came during the 2013 Ashes series.

Following the second day's play, the southpaw recalled how it hurt being dropped from past three Ashes tours to England. As quoted by The Age, he said:

"I think it was a culmination of three Ashes tours to England and being dropped on two of them. I don’t read the media but when I’m getting sprayed in the nets (by England fans) and getting sprayed when I’m walking out there that I can’t bat in England, I guess it was just a bit more emotional than normal.”

While the left-hander scored a fifty during the 2013 Ashes series, he didn't play in all five Tests. The 36-year-old failed to find a spot in Australia's 2015 Ashes squad and again struggled in the two Tests he played in the 2019 leg.

Usman Khawaja was dismissed by Stuart Broad off a no ball

Stuart Broad had dismissed Usman Khawaja off a no-ball. (Credits: Getty)

Earlier on Day 2, Usman Khawaja got a reprieve in the 81st over of the innings when Stuart Broad rearranged his stumps with the second new ball. However, the third umpire adjudged that he had overstepped. Eventually, the veteran cricketer stayed unbeaten on 126 and has put on a 91* stand with Alex Carey (52*).

Australia lost David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, and Steve Smith in the first session of play. However, Travis Head and Cameron Green combined for quick-fire half-century stands with Khawaja. Eventually, the tourists trailed by 82 runs by Stumps on day two.

