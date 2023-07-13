"It'll be Cam Green that misses again" - Ricky Ponting backs Australia to stick with Mitchell Marsh for fourth Ashes Test

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting insisted the visitors stick with Mitchell Marsh ahead of Cameron Green for the upcoming fourth Test of the Ashes at Manchester.

Coming in for the injured Green, Mitchell Marsh grabbed his opportunity with both hands, scoring a breathtaking run-a-ball 118 in the first innings to bail Australia out of trouble. It was the Western Australian all-rounder's first Test appearance since the final game of the 2019 Ashes.

The 31-year-old also picked up two vital wickets in his nine overs of bowling in the third Test in addition to his scintillating batting display.

Speaking on the latest episode of ICC Review, Ponting felt if only one of the two all-rounders could feature in the Manchester Test, he would go with Mitch Marsh.

"If they are happy to keep Warner in the side, then unfortunately it'll be Cam Green that misses again because what we saw Mitchell Marsh do with the bat in the first innings, we haven't seen Green look like doing that so far in this series," said Ponting.

While Green has had an impressive start to his Test career, he did not make any substantial contributions in the opening two matches of the series.

The talented 24-year-old scored 84 runs at a batting average of only 21 and picked up three wickets at a bowling average of 57.

"He's a highly talented youngster" - Ricky Ponting on Cameron Green

The all-rounder spot for the fourth Test could be a coin-flip between Marsh and Green.

Ricky Ponting acknowledged the talent of tall all-rounder Cameron Green but reasserted the selection of Mitchell Marsh with the Ashes on the line.

While the 24-year-old has made an impressive start to his Test career, with a 34.06 batting average and 36.32 bowling average after 23 Tests, his hamstring injury opened the doors for Mitchell Marsh to feature in the third Test.

With the Aussies holding on to a 2-1 series lead, the fourth Test becomes crucial in swinging the pendulum in one way or the other. The former Australian skipper felt the criticality of the upcoming Test might tilt selection in favor of the in-form Marsh.

"I know he's a highly talented youngster (Green), but with the national series on the line and what Mitch Marsh provided last game and with two top-order wickets as well, let's not forget about the wickets that he got. I think they might keep him in," said Ponting.

Overall, Green boasts better numbers in Tests than Marsh in batting and bowling, with the latter averaging 27 with the bat and 37.61 with the ball after 33 games.

Should the visitors go with both all-rounders in the playing XI, struggling opener David Warner may have to face the axe considering his dismal batting form in the red-ball format.

The Australian selectors will have plenty to ponder for the pivotal fourth Test that gets underway at Manchester on July 19.

