"It could be a make-or-break series" - Aakash Chopra on the significance of IND vs AUS T20Is for Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Aakash Chopra has highlighted the significance of the upcoming T20I series between India and Australia for the likes of Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The two sides will lock horns in a five-match series, with the first game to be played in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. The trio will likely compete for the opening positions in the Indian batting lineup.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra acknowledged that the series might be challenging for some of the players who are still recovering from the World Cup final loss. However, he cited Kishan, Gaikwad, and Jaiswal's examples to point out the series' importance from next year's T20 World Cup's perspective, saying (2:05):

"The World Cup team needs to be selected, so this is an opportunity for you, and you won't get too many chances because you don't have 25 T20Is before the next World Cup. It's good if you make the most of these chances, and consolidate your place, or else you will regret it."

The former India opener added:

"This series is important if you see it from that angle. It's going to be a big question who will open among the three openers - Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal. It could be a make-or-break series for any of the three or all three."

Certain reports suggest that Rohit Sharma won't be playing T20I cricket any longer. However, apart from Kishan, Gaikwad, and Jaiswal, Shubman Gill will also be vying for the opener's spot in the Indian T20 World Cup squad.

"The runs Yashasvi has scored and the way he plays, you feel he should be played for sure" - Aakash Chopra

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a swashbuckling century against Nepal in the Asian Games.

Aakash Chopra highlighted the selection conundrum for the Indian team management regarding the opening positions. He elaborated (2:40):

"Considering the runs Yashasvi has scored and the way he plays, you feel he should be played for sure, and that he shouldn't be left out. However, if you don't leave him out, will you leave Ishan Kishan out, or will you leave Ruturaj Gaikwad out?"

The cricketer-turned-commentator feels it might be difficult to accommodate any of the three openers in the middle order as well. He explained:

"Ruturaj Gaikwad is actually the vice-captain. So you cannot leave him out. So whom will you leave out? Then Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, and Shivam Dube. That makes your batting lineup strong. If Ishan plays, Jitesh Sharma doesn't play."

Chopra reckons the decision on whether to play three spinners and the choice of seamers will also be a tough call. He concluded by opining that Australia might be the favorites heading into the series, pointing out that they have a formidable squad.

