"It is miraculous" - Aakash Chopra on Rishabh Pant potentially playing in IPL 2024 as captain and batter

Aakash Chopra feels Rishabh Pant potentially playing for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2024 as captain and batter is virtually a miracle.

Pant has not played any competitive cricket after sustaining grievous injuries in a horrific car accident. Reports suggest the swashbuckling batter will likely play for DC in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League but might not be seen donning the wicketkeeping gloves.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was pleasantly surprised by the likelihood of Pant playing in the IPL. He said (1:00):

"There are filtered reports that Rishabh Pant will be seen playing this year in the IPL, which is absolutely phenomenal. It is miraculous, considering where he came from and where he has reached.

"Cricket is a very small part of life. It's very important but cricket is there only if there is life. The sort of accident it was, I was just happy that he was alive. I am pretty sure he would have had to work very hard during the journey from there to here because it's difficult and extremely lonely as well," the former India opener added.

Chopra noted that Pant's presence as a batter will resolve a massive problem for the Delhi-based franchise. He explained:

"He will bat and captain. With batting, he solves an extremely important problem for the Delhi Capitals because he can bat slightly down the order as, unfortunately, all their good players are top-order batters."

Pant has amassed 2838 runs at an average of 34.61 and a strike rate of 147.97 in 98 IPL games. He didn't have a great IPL 2022, the last time he played in the tournament, aggregating 340 runs at an average of 30.91 and a strike rate of 151.79 in 14 matches.

"It's a very good thing if he captains" - Aakash Chopra on Rishabh Pant potentially leading the Delhi Capitals

The Delhi Capitals finished ninth in IPL 2023 under David Warner's captaincy. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra believes Rishabh Pant's presence as captain would hold the Delhi Capitals in good stead. He reasoned (2:15):

"It's a very good thing if he (Pant) captains because David Warner, as much as he is a good player, there were serious questions over his captaincy last year. Although Ricky Ponting said Warner would manage, Axar Patel might be saying that he can bat and bowl."

The cricketer-turned-commentator observed that David Warner committed a few glaring mistakes as skipper last season.

"Mukesh Kumar would also be saying that one day Warner remembered only in the 19th over that he is a bowler as well. You don't see such mistakes from a captain but they were happening and on a regular basis. I feel Delhi Capitals should be happy if Rishabh Pant is available for captaincy," Chopra elaborated.

Chopra doesn't see Pant being fielded as an Impact Player. While acknowledging that he is unlikely to keep wickets, the reputed commentator opined that he should be able to field for 20 overs.

