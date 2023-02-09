"It's always nice when Virat thinks you are playing a decent shot out there" - Marnus Labuschagne 

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne was flattered by Virat Kohli's appreciation for his strokeplay after he compiled 49 runs on Day 1 of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test. The No.1-ranked Test batter top-scored for Australia as they were bundled out for a mere 177, courtesy of a five-wicket haul by the returning Ravindra Jadeja.

Labuschagne walked into bat in the second over of the day itself after Usman Khawaja was trapped lbw by Mohammed Siraj. The right-handed batter looked at ease while playing his first-ever Test in India and stitched together a solid 82-run partnership with Steve Smith to coast Australia safely to Lunch.

Kohli, stationed at close quarters to the stumps, particularly at slip, had the best seat in the house as Labuschagne dealt with the spin threat with relative ease. The former Indian skipper admired some of the strokes played by the in-form batter during his stay at the crease.

Crediting Kohli for some of the eye-catching shots he played on Thursday, Labuschagne told SEN Cricket at the end of the day's play:

"It's always nice when Virat thinks you are playing a decent shot out there. There are few shots I played today that I have definitely learnt from him. We are here to win the series and we are going to try and make sure that we scrap as hard as we possibly can and fight our way back in and put a real special performance together with the bat in the second innings."

Labuschagne lost his wicket to Ravindra Jadeja after being caught off the crease. He was deceived by the flight and turn as KS Bharat affected an easy stumping to send the ace batter back to the pavilion.

"With the amount of spin there, I think 220-240 would have been a really nice effort from us" - Marnus Labuschagne

Australia hoped to amass a mammoth first-innings total after winning the toss and deciding to bat first. However, they were put on the backfoot straightaway, oddly by the pacers, and were reeling at 2-2 at one stage.

While the in-form duo of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith put up a rescue act, it did not help Australia's cause as they were skittled out for a below-par total in a little over two sessions.

Noting that a first innings total of around 220 - 240 would have been ideal, Labuschagne said:

"I think it's always hard to determine the par score, now had Smudge and I extended our partnership to a 100 or 150, all of a sudden you can get anything because the guys coming in next come in with confidence to put the bowlers under pressure. All of a sudden you get that momentum swing and anything is possible. I think, with the amount of spin there, I think 220-240 would have been a really nice effort from us."

The star Aussie batter, who averages 60 in the format, is playing a Test in India for the first time. The subcontinent is touted as one of the most difficult places to visit for overseas batters and Labuschagne took on the challenge head-on, showing immense promise.

Speaking about the experience of playing in India for the first time in Tests, he said:

"Love it, I said to Smudge, I think it was one of my first balls off Jadeja and it just went sideways and I said it's going to be fun. It was enjoyable, not ideal losing two wickets upfront, but Smudge and I wrestled it back nicely. The ball is spinning quite big and sliding as well, so it was nice and we should have had the game right there, but unfortunately, the partnership broke."

In response, Team India are 77-1 at Stumps on Day 1, having lost the wicket of KL Rahul in the penultimate over of the day.

