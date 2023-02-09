[WATCH] Ravindra Jadeja outfoxes Steve Smith with an arm ball to dismiss him for 37 on Day 1 of 1st Test 

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's impressive return continued with Steve Smith's prized scalp on Day 1 of the first Test against Australia. The left-arm spinner deceived the ace batter with an arm ball to breach his steely defense and brought an end to his stay at the crease in the second session.

Earlier, Jadeja broke the promising partnership between Smith and Marnus Labushcagne. He dismissed the No.1-ranked Test batter for 49 before removing Matt Renshaw for a duck on the very next delivery.

The star all-rounder followed it up with the wicket of the former Aussie skipper, who looked rather assured against spin for the majority of his innings. The right-handed batter was beaten by a couple of Jadeja deliveries that spun sharply off the dry surface.

Smith was once again beaten by Jadeja's spin, off the first delivery of the 42nd over, and proceeded to play for the turn. He misjudged the line completely in the final delivery of the over, leaving a huge gap between the bat and pad, allowing Jadeja's arm ball to make its way to the stumps. Watch the video of the dismissal right here:

This marks the fifth occasion that Smith has been dismissed by the Indian all-rounder in Test cricket. He lost his wicket to the left-arm spinner once during his first tour of India back in 2013 and twice on his next tour in 2017.

Jadeja has been the pick of the Indian bowlers

The ongoing first Test against Australia marks Jadeja's return to international cricket since August 2022. He suffered a knee injury during the 2022 Asia Cup, which required surgery, causing him to miss the T20 World Cup 2022.

He featured for Saurashtra in a Ranji Trophy clash in Chennai and claimed seven wickets in the second innings to announce his return to action. The Australians have found him hard to play on Day 1 of the first Test, with his sharp turn being a tough aspect to negotiate.

He has bowled the most out of all Indian bowlers so far, considering that Australia's right-handed batters have played the majority of the overs.

The all-rounder has three wickets to his name so far from the 16 overs he has bowled, conceding 39 runs with seven maidens to his name.

Will the left-arm spinner pick up a five-wicket haul in the first innings? Let us know what you think.

