"It's a big loss and I would say it's a bigger captaincy loss" - Sanjay Manjrekar on star player missing 2025 Champions Trophy

Former India player Sanjay Manjrekar has opined that Pat Cummins' absence will be a bigger loss to Australia in the 2025 Champions Trophy as a captain than as a bowler. He pointed out that the seamer has become an astute leader lately.

The 2025 Champions Trophy will be played in Pakistan and Dubai from February 19 onwards. Australia were dealt a few blows ahead of the tournament, with Cummins and Josh Hazlewood getting ruled out due to injuries and Marcus Stoinis announcing his retirement from ODIs.

While reflecting on Australia's 2025 Champions Trophy prospects on Star Sports, Manjrekar reckoned that the 2023 ODI World Cup champions will miss Cummins more as a captain than as a player.

Trending

"It's a big loss and I would say it's a bigger captaincy loss. You saw the captaincy quality that he has. He has become a really good captain tactically. The old Australian aggression, the meanness with which they played, has returned. So Australia will miss the captain Pat Cummins. They have many capable bowlers in the reserves," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator chose Travis Head as Australia's current best batter.

"Absolute champion and bats at a very crucial position. A player who keeps cricket very simple. So if you see their batting lineup and their current form, Travis Head is their No. 1 batter," Manjrekar observed.

Head has amassed 2,645 runs at a strike rate of 104.05 in 66 ODI innings. He smashed 137 runs off 120 deliveries in Australia's six-wicket win in the 2023 ODI World Cup final against India.

"You don't see any weakness in their team" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Australia heading into 2025 Champions Trophy

Australia are the most successful team in ICC events. [P/C: Getty]

On the same show, Sanjay Manjrekar picked Australia as one of the favorites for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"The Australian team under Pat Cummins that we are seeing is back to that champion Australian side. You don't see any weakness in their team. So I expect Australia to be a strong contender, if not the best contender to win," he said.

The former India batter chose England and South Africa as the teams that could give a fight to the Aussies.

"I see them being the No. 1 team. The team that could challenge them is maybe England and after that South Africa. However, in this whole Champions Trophy that has many champion teams, Australia looks the best team," Manjrekar observed.

Australia are placed in Group B alongside England, South Africa and Afghanistan. They will start their campaign against Jos Buttler and company in Lahore on February 22.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news