"It's difficult when you have to play Test matches after a gap" - Parthiv Patel lauds Kuldeep Yadav's performance in 2nd IND vs ENG Test

Former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel has lauded Kuldeep Yadav for making an impressive return to Test cricket in the second game between India and England.

Kuldeep registered figures of 3/71 in 17 overs in England's first innings in Visakhapatnam. He returned a spell of 1/60 in 15 overs in the second essay as India completed a 106-run win on Monday, February 5, to draw parity in the five-match series.

During a discussion on Colors Cineplex, Patel was asked about his thoughts on Kuldeep's performance in the second Test. He said:

"You can see the difference in his bowling. The ball didn't use to go as fast off the wicket earlier. Now it's going quickly and you are seeing more spin as well. It hasn't been an easy journey for him as well. He performs every time and then he doesn't get to play Test matches."

"It's difficult when you have to play Test matches after a gap or to make comebacks. When you make comebacks, the expectations are still the same, because he was the Man of the Match in the last game and had taken five wickets," the former India wicketkeeper-batter added.

Kuldeep was named the Player of the Match in the first Test against Bangladesh in December 2022, which was the last long-format game he had played for India. He picked up eight wickets in that game and scored 40 runs in India's first innings but was ignored thereafter.

"The speed wasn't that much in the air but the ball went fast after pitching" - Parthiv Patel on Kuldeep Yadav's dismissal of Zak Crawley

Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Zak Crawley in England's second innings. [P/C: Getty]

Parthiv Patel observed that Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Zak Crawley with pace off the wicket in England's second innings. He said:

"Here, especially the way he dismissed Zak Crawley, I feel the speed wasn't that much in the air but the ball went fast after pitching. So he outdid him there. So Kuldeep Yadav has that skill now."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that England's top run-scorer in the second innings couldn't make a late adjustment once he was deceived in the air. He elaborated:

"The zip in Kuldeep's bowling is the biggest improvement. The ball used to spin earlier as well. He used to deceive the batters also but the ball used to become slightly slow after pitching, but here he deceived him and beat him because of the zip as well. The batters used to adjust earlier."

Patel noted that Crawley had even opened up his stance to avoid getting hit on his pads. He added that it could be because he wasn't able to pick Kuldeep and also due to the over-the-wicket angle.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Should Kuldeep Yadav be a regular member of India's Test XI? Yes No 0 votes