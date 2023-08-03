"It's going to leave a big gap, that" - Sam Curran aiming to fill Stuart Broad's shoes in Test team

England all-rounder Sam Curran has expressed his desire to return to the Test team and feels Stuart Broad's reitrement is a massive opportunity. The left-arm seamer stated that he was lucky to play alongside the veteran pacer and recalled how well he guided him.

Broad retired as England's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests with a staggering 604 scalps in 167 matches. The right-arm seamer also got a fairytale ending to his career, picking up the last two Australian wickets in the fifth Ashes Test to bowl England to victory and a 2-2 series draw.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Sam Curran said Stuart Broad deserved to leave the way he did and feels exceptionally lucky to have played alongside him.

"I was very lucky when I came into the Test side, Broady and Jimmy [Anderson] had been guys I'd looked up to growing up. It's very cool now that Broady's finished that I get to say I played with him," Curran said.

"He's a great guy, very easy to talk to as a young player in terms of learning. I think Broady's earned who he is. It's going to leave a big gap, that, I guess for other players, it's an opportunity to step up."

The Surrey all-rounder, whose last played a Test back in August 2021 against India, elaborated:

"I love playing cricket, love playing all formats. I guess I've just got to keep knocking down the door, whether I'm playing at Surrey, Oval Invincibles, wherever it is."

Curran made his Test debut against India in August 2018. He starred with both bat and ball to spearhead the England to a 4-1 series win over Virat Kohli and Co. Overall, he has scored 815 runs and picked up 47 wickets in 24 Tests.

"That's a massive ambition" - Sam Curran on winning the ODI World Cup

Sam Curran. (Image Credits: Getty)

Sam Curran, who played a vital role in England's 2022 T20 World Cup win, went on to express his keenness to lift the 50-over World Cup later this year in India. He added:

"There's no excuses for lack of preparation or chances to stake our claim. We've got a nice run-in, there's no interruptions really. That's a massive ambition, to win a 50-over World Cup with England."

England, the defending champions, will open their 2023 World Cup campaign against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5.