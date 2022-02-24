"It's lovely to bat at that number" - Shreyas Iyer on batting at No.3 

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer believes he plays best at No.3, but is ready to bat wherever the team requires him to. The 26-year-old has batted at No.3 for most of his IPL career and even in national colours sporadically.

In the absence of Virat Kohli in the third T20I against the West Indies, Shreyas Iyer was promoted to No.3. He scored 25 off 16, and shared a crucial 53-run partnership with Ishan Kishan for the second wicket. Since his international debut, the batter has been shuffled across various batting positions in the middle order.

In this regard, Iyer said before the first T20I against Sri Lanka:

"I'm very much comfortable at No.3 because I've grown up batting that number. You get to bat in both situations, when a wicket falls early, you are basically an opener, and after that when you get set, you can finish off the game in the end. It's lovely to bat at that number, but even otherwise, I'm flexible to bat at other positions as well."

With Virat Kohli being rested for the T20I series against Sri Lanka, Iyer is touted to bat at the crucial No.3 position.

Having made his international debut in Dharamshala in late 2017, Iyer came into bat at No.3 against the same opposition. Speaking about the prospect of returning to the venue where his international journey began, Iyer noted how his approach has evolved.

"When I first came in, I was very flamboyant and impulsive in terms of my decision-making. But now I feel that I have grown into that temperament and become calm and composed while building my innings. These are the few aspects that have helped me build my innings."

The second and third T20Is of the series against Sri Lanka will be played in Dharamshala. The venue will host its first game in five years.

"Not think much about the captaincy provided by KKR" - Shreyas Iyer

Having bagged a Rs 12.50 crore deal at the IPL 2022 mega auction, Iyer will lead the new-look Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He was not retained by the Delhi Capitals after the franchise chose to continue with Rishabh Pant as their captain.

Shreyas Iyer acknowledged the upcoming captaincy opportunity as an exciting challenge, but wishes to focus on the present with Team India. He added:

"To be honest, when I'm donning the blue, it is very important that I stay in the present and focus on the day. Not think much about the captaincy provided by KKR. But obviously, it is something that I will be looking forward to in the future. It's going to be an exciting role for me, and I hope it goes well, but that is in the future."

Team India are competing in a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. The first T20I has started at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday.

