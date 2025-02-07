"It’s never really about economy" - Former cricketer lauds India debutant after IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has praised debutant Harshit Rana following his heroics in the first ODI against England at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. Although Rana was expensive, the 59-year-old credited the speedster for bagging three crucial wickets of Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, and Liam Livingstone.

The cricketer-turned-commentator played down the importance of the economy rate after Rana finished with figures of 3/53 in his seven overs, including a maiden, at an economy of 7.57.

England opener Phil Salt took Rana on in the sixth over, smashing 26 runs, hitting two sixes and as many boundaries. The swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter fell prey to a suicidal run out in the ninth over, returning for 43 runs off 26 deliveries.

Sanjay Manjrekar wrote on X:

“It’s never really about economy. Harshit Rana was the most expensive Indian bowler, but he got three crucial wickets and in many ways, sealed the game for India to win at the halfway stage.”

“I was taken for runs earlier but I stuck to it” – India debutant on his comeback in first ODI vs England

Harshit Rana revealed that he stuck to his line and length despite being hammered by Phil Salt in his third over. The 23-year-old credited India captain Rohit Sharma for his previous advice, which helped him bounce back in the contest. He said in the mid-match show (via ESPNcricinfo):

“The idea was to bowl in a certain length. I was taken for runs earlier but still I stuck to it. They were trying to chance their arms when given the room, so Rohit asked me to bowl at the stumps. The wicket is slightly double-paced, the odd ball stops on it. We have bounced back well, bowlers have done well. It is a good total, we can chase it down."

The Men in Blue had bundled out England for 248 in 47.4 overs. Besides Harshit Rana, Ravindra Jadeja bagged three wickets in his first ODI since the 2023 World Cup final. Chasing 249, the hosts won by four wickets with over 11 overs to spare. Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and Axar Patel chipped in with 87, 59 and 52, respectively.

