"It’s a pretty big insult" - Adam Gilchrist on Ashton Agar's snub during ongoing IND vs AUS Test series 

Former wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist feels that Australia's treatment of Ashton Agar during the India tour has been insulting. The left-arm spinner has been named in the squad for the four-match series but is yet to make an appearance, with late call-up Matthew Kuhnemann making his debut in the second Test.

Agar played in the third Test against South Africa in Sydney after a long absence of five years, before being named in the squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Australia opted to field two off-spinners in the first Test and played an additional left-arm spinner in the second, but Agar failed to make the cut on both occasions.

According to reports, Agar might fly back to Australia as he is considered surplus to requirements at the moment. Leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson has already left the squad to attend the birth of his child, leaving Australia with four spinners, including Agar.

Shedding light on Agar's predicament, Gilchrist told SEN WA Mornings:

“There’s been murmurings that (Agar) might be on a flight home because he might feel like he’s surplus to requirements over there and I can understand why, without being in the camp and knowing the finer details of why he wasn’t picked."

He continued:

“But it’s a pretty big insult that I know from touring and being on a lot of tours, you felt that if you’re picked on the tour in a broader squad — unless it’s a pretty extreme like for like that has to come in — you generally expected the guys that were first reserves to step in."

Australia are currently on the wrong end of a 2-0 deficit in the four-match series. Their hopes of winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy are over, and the best-case result they can look forward to is a potential 2-2 draw.

"It’s been a bit surprising as to how it’s unraveled pretty quick" - Adam Gilchrist on Australia's performance on the tour

The Aussies have had a nightmare tour so far after back-to-back humbling defeats against the rampant Indian side. The visitors' batting unit has been unable to handle India's famed spin trio, and their bowling has failed to create a lasting impact.

With Cameron Green being declared fully fit for the third Test, Gilchrist expects Australia to continue operating with three spinners. He said:

“Maybe they keep the three spinners if that’s what conditions warrant and then Green comes in and adds that nice balance. It looks like Renshaw is probably the guy that would drop out of that happens because he looks like he’s a little bit scrambled as to where he fits into the picture."

Gilchrist concluded:

“I backed this team to win over there, I thought they had all the tools and the mindset and the experience to get it done.But it’s been a bit surprising as to how it’s unravelled pretty quick.”

The third Test between India and Australia will take place at the Holkar Stadium in Indore from March 1 onwards.

