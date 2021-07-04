"It's pretty hectic but I'm not in control of scheduling"- Steve Smith on Australia's 8 sub-continent Tests in the upcoming WTC cycle

Steve Smith says he can't do much about the 'hectic' schedule Australia will encounter in the upcoming World Test Championship cycle. The Aussies are scheduled to play two Tests each against Sri Lanka and Pakistan along with four Tests against India away from home.

Australia are set to play 18 Tests in the August 2021 to June 2023 WTC cycle. Eight of these matches will be in subcontinent conditions. Steve Smith acknowledged that sub-continental tours test players physically, mentally and emotionally.

The batsman said in an interaction with cricket.com.au:

"It's pretty hectic, so there's plenty to look forward to, obviously including the Ashes and then tours to the subcontinent which, particularly in Test cricket, they challenge you physically, mentally and emotionally. They're great tours to be involved in and really test you as a player. I'm certainly looking forward to those. As someone that loves Test cricket, I'd love to play as much as we can, but I'm not in control of scheduling," Steve Smith said.

Australia must play ALL EIGHT of their away matches in the next World Test Championship on the subcontinent. Steve Smith discusses just how challenging those tours can be | @AdamBurnett09https://t.co/IJN2BRZ9jB — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 4, 2021

Australia have lost their last five Test series in subcontinental conditions, twice each to India and Pakistan, and once to Sri Lanka. Their last series win in Asia came under the captaincy of Michael Clarke when they triumphed over Sri Lanka.

"Think the WTC is a pretty cool concept"- Steve Smith

Steve Smith has scored a staggering 1,969 runs at 93.76 across the past three #Ashes series 🤯



No wonder he's keen to be fit for it! — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 2, 2021

Steve Smith threw his weight behind the World Test Championship and branded it a 'cool concept' as it brings more relevance to certain games. Australia will kick off their new WTC cycle campaign when they host England in a five-match Test series starting in December this year.

"I think (the WTC) is a pretty cool concept – to have more relevance in every game you play, I think is great. We were obviously very disappointed not to be (in the final), and over the last couple of years we talked about it being our focus of where we wanted to get to, but we fell short."

Australia narrowly missed out on a place in the finals of the inaugural World Test Championship. Following their series defeat against India earlier this year, the Aussies still had a chance to make the finals, but their three-Test series in South Africa was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

