"It's quite right" - Brendon McCullum reacts to Steve Smith's comments on 'Bazball'

Bazball is a term that has been trending in cricketing circles ever since Brendon McCullum took over as England's Test coach. McCullum has influenced the England batters to play with an aggressive approach. England have played fearless cricket under him to build a four-match winning streak in Tests.

Looking at England's excellent performances in the fourth innings of matches against India and New Zealand, fans believe Bazball will take England to the top in the Test format soon.

However, Australia's vice-captain Steve Smith isn't sure if England's approach will remain the same when they face the trio of Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc in pace-friendly conditions.

Reacting to the Aussie's remark in a chat with Adam Gilchrist on SEN WA Breakfast on July 8, Brendon McCullum said:

“I saw those (comments) flick up on one of the feeds somewhere. It's quite right, it is going to be a big challenge when we take on Australia. It's going to challenge our method and it's going to challenge what we're capable of achieving and that's pretty exciting I reckon."

McCullum admitted that India and New Zealand are two top-quality Test teams, but Australia will be a different challenge for England because of the historic rivalry between the two nations.

"I don't really like that silly term" - Brendon McCullum on 'Bazball'

Speaking further with Adam Gilchrist, McCullum mentioned that he has no idea what 'Bazball' means. English media has popularized the term, but McCullum says it is a silly term.

"I don't really like that silly term that people are throwing out there," said England's Test coach.

He explained that England are not just thinking about attacking all bowlers relentlessly, but are putting in efforts to decide which bowlers to target. He concluded by saying that at times, England have also absorbed pressure beautifully as well.

