"It doesn't seem like it will be a 5-day Test" - Aakash Chopra on the potential green top for ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy might not be a five-day affair if the pitch remains as green as the first visuals he has seen. However, he noted that the pitch might not remain as helpful for the seamers throughout the game.

The third Test between India and England will be played at Lord's from Thursday, July 10, onwards. After losing the first Test by five wickets, the visitors bounced back to win the second Test by 336 runs on a batting-friendly surface, and the hosts might want more help for their seamers at Lord's.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener reckoned that the third Test might not last five days if the curators prepare a grassy pitch as requested by England head coach Brendon McCullum, although he wasn't sure if it would assist the bowlers throughout the game.

"Who will benefit by the pitch we have seen? They are trying to make a slightly green top. Brendon McCullum asked the curator to provide a pitch that has a little life, bounce and sideways movement. We don't mind that at all," Chopra said (8:00).

"I feel it will be an interesting game because we are standing at 1-1 now and England, as usual, have started to give a few excuses. Based on the first visuals I have seen, it doesn't seem like it will be a five-day Test. However, eventually, a pitch plays as per its character," he added.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that the World Test Championship (WTC) final was also played at Lord's. He highlighted that the pitch went slower and lower in that game, and there was no sideways movement after the initial few sessions.

"We like green-top pitches" - Aakash Chopra on India heading into ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Jasprit Bumrah's potential availability will strengthen India's bowling in the Lord's Test. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that India would prefer playing on a green-top pitch, recalling their win in the 2014 Lord's Test.

"If the pitch becomes like that (WTC final), so be it, and if it doesn't, and it starts as a green top, I remember a match in which Ajinkya (Rahane) scored a hundred. It was a green-top pitch where we got to bat first, and we won that match in the end. Ishant Sharma took seven wickets. Murali Vijay also scored 90-odd in the second innings. We like green-top pitches," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that England's batting might be found wanting on a green-top pitch even if their bowling is bolstered by the addition of Gus Atkinson and Jofra Archer.

"So even if Gus Atkinson and Jofra Archer come in, and Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue are potentially left out, England will have to bat well. We don't mind green-top pitches. We are absolutely okay. We have won those matches where there is more help for bowlers, at least away from home," Chopra observed.

England have not yet named their playing XI for the third Test. While Jofra Archer was part of the squad for the second Test, but wasn't picked in the XI, Gus Atkinson was added into the mix after their crushing loss in Birmingham.

