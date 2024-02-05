"It seemed like Ollie Pope was trying to somehow score runs off every ball" - Owais Shah says the England batters were too hasty on Day 4 of 2nd Test

Owais Shah has blamed the England batters' hasty approach for their loss in the second Test against India.

England needed 332 runs with nine wickets in hand heading into the fourth day in Visakhapatnam on Monday. India bowled the visitors out for 292 to win the game by 106 runs to draw parity in the five-match series.

During a discussion on Colors Cineplex, Owais Shah was asked where England lacked during their run chase. He responded:

"I feel the England batters were too hasty. It seemed like Ollie Pope was trying to somehow score runs off every ball. Then Joe Root also came with that thinking and lost his wicket in trying to score quickly."

The former England batter noted that a lot was expected from Ollie Pope after his 196-run knock in the previous Test in Hyderabad.

"Joe Root is a class player. His numbers are very good but Ollie Pope was coming after playing a good knock in Hyderabad. So the England fans had a lot of expectations from him, that if he played a good knock, and Joe Root built a partnership with him, the 399-run mountain could probably have been climbed," Shah elaborated.

Pope scored 23 runs off 21 deliveries in England's second innings. He struck five boundaries during his short stay before he nicked the ball to Rohit Sharma at first slip off Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling while trying to play another aggressive shot.

"He was in too much hurry" - Owais Shah on Joe Root's dismissal

Joe Root was dismissed while playing an ungainly shot off Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling. [P/C: BCCI]

Owais Shah observed that Joe Root, England's most accomplished batter, also threw away his wicket while trying to score quickly. He stated:

"Every team has a player, who even if he doesn't score runs and just stands there, the opposing team doesn't believe they can win. Root is that sort of player for England. Root would know that and that is why you feel sad, that he was in too much hurry."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Ben Stokes' run-out virtually ended England's chances of winning the game.

"He tried to hit after dancing down the track but it wasn't a ball to hit. Then the way we got to see Ben Stokes getting run out, he was probably slightly relaxed. If three big players get out like that, it's very difficult to chase 399," Owais Shah said.

Stokes scored 11 runs off 29 deliveries. He was slightly lazy while taking a single and was found short of the crease by Shreyas Iyer's direct hit.

