"It seems to be all-out aggression" - Michael Atherton Questions England's approach after Day 3 at Lord's

Former England captain Michael Atherton opined that the national team's approach has been all-out aggression against Australia in the ongoing Ashes series, unlike last summer. Atherton believes even Eoin Morgan, who revolutionized England's white-ball game, would term it as reckless.

England had a forgettable Day 3 of the second Ashes Test at Lord's as they got bowled out for 325 after starting at 278-4. The hosts conceded a 91-run lead and Australia were ahead by 221 by the end of the day.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the cricketer-turned-commentator felt England were on the "wrong side of reckless," most evident by Harry Brook's dismissal.

"If you go back to last summer, England's approach is one of calculated aggression," he said. "Here, it seems to be all-out aggression, no matter what. They were just the wrong side of reckless in that innings, and this morning in particular with the dismissal of Harry Brook. Even Eoin [Morgan] who I reckon is kind of the spiritual godfather of 'Bazball' might have thought that that was slightly reckless."

Brook, who hit a fifty, faced an uncomfortable short-pitched delivery from Mitchell Starc soon after reaching the mark. However, the right-hander only managed to slice it to the cover fielder.

"It has felt England are not in control of what they are doing" - Michael Atherton

Atherton recalled how calculated of an assault Jonny Bairstow's innings against New Zealand at Trent Bridge felt last summer. He admitted feeling baffled by England's struggles, adding:

"I don't know whether it's because of the Ashes, whether it's the pace of the bowling. Pace makes you do funny things, it can take you out of your comfort zone. All of the chat around England's approach, you can sometimes forget what got you to this position. Think about Jonny Bairstow's innings at Trent Bridge against New Zealand, that was grasping a moment where he thought it was right to attack. It was calculated risk-taking. Here, it has felt England are not in control of what they are doing."

Due to rain, Day 3 came to a premature close. Australia will look to build a solid lead and bat the hosts out of the match when play resumes on Day 4.

