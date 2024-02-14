"It seems like you are doing an injustice if you leave Axar out" - Aakash Chopra on choosing between Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav for 3rd IND-ENG Test

Aakash Chopra reckons Kuldeep Yadav should be an automatic pick in India's playing XI for the third Test against England. However, he acknowledged that it might not be fair to leave Axar Patel out.

The third game of the five-match series will commence in Rajkot on Thursday, February 15. With Ravindra Jadeja having reportedly recovered from his hamstring injury, either Kuldeep or Axar might have to make way for him if the hosts opt to play only three spinners.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out the dilemma for the Indian team while potentially choosing between Axar and Kuldeep. He explained (6:30):

"Ravindra Jadeja has become available. So if he is available, who will go out, whether Axar or Kuldeep will be left out? It's a big question. If you see logically, I would say don't touch Kuldeep because he is a wrist-spinner. A wrist-spinner traps the batters and we also saw him bowling well in Vizag."

The former India opener added:

"In fact, he got to bowl before Axar, bowled more, and was more successful as well. So I feel Kuldeep Yadav is your automatic choice but it seems like you are doing an injustice if you leave Axar out. He has been very consistent, so why should we suddenly say that you can drop Axar?"

Kuldeep picked up four wickets in the second Test after replacing Jadeja in the playing XI. Axar accounted for five dismissals and scored 133 runs at a decent average of 33.25 in the first two Tests.

"Another option could be to play four spinners" - Aakash Chopra

Mohammed Siraj (left) went wicketless in the first Test against England. [P/C: Getty]

Aakash Chopra reckons India could alternatively play four spinners, considering that Mohammed Siraj and Mukesh Kumar didn't contribute much in the one game apiece they played. He observed (7:20):

"Another option could be to play four spinners because we played Siraj in the first match and Mukesh in the second match, and both had a very limited contribution. They had limited opportunities because they got few overs."

The reputed commentator noted that the two seamers were completely outbowled by Jasprit Bumrah.

"However, let's be fair, the performance was not that good as well. While Bumrah was taking nine wickets in a match, both of them together picked up one wicket in two Tests. So is it necessary to play another fast bowler? You can play with just one fast bowler," Chopra stated.

Chopra added that Rohit Sharma and company could even consider playing Washington Sundar instead of Axar Patel as the batting won't get compromised in such a scenario.

He concluded by saying that if India have to play two seamers, his vote will be for Kuldeep as the third spinner. However, he added that he won't be upset if Axar is preferred because he too deserves to play.

