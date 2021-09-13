"It is a show-stopper"- Ramiz Raja on India-Pakistan T20 WC encounter

New Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja believes the India vs Pakistan encounter on October 24 in the T20 World Cup will be an enthralling game. India have had an upper hand on Pakistan, having never been beaten in a World Cup encounter with their neighbors.

While speaking to reporters, Ramiz Raja stated that he had a chat with the Pakistan team members and wanted them to set the record straight by beating India in that particular game.

"It is a show stopper and when I met with the Pakistan team players I told them I want the tables to be turned this time and the team must be 100 percent operational for the match and to do well in it," Ramiz Raja asserted.

Ramiz Raja has his say on India-Pakistan bilateral series

Ramiz Raja also spoke about the possibility of India and Pakistan playing bilateral cricket. The two teams haven't played a bilateral series since 2012-13.

Raja stated that due to the political tensions between the two countries, bilateral cricket might not be possible anytime soon. He also said that his focus is more on correcting the structure of domestic cricket in Pakistan.

Ramiz Raja also assured the players of their place in the team and encouraged them to play fearless cricket. He believes the way Pakistan plays its cricket is more important at the moment.

"Impossible right now...because the sporting model has been spoiled by politics and right now it is a status quo and we are not in a hurry on this issue because we have to focus on our domestic and local cricket.

"We must be prepared to face problems and also lose matches but I have told the players they shouldn't worry about being secure about their places in the team and play fearless cricket," Ramiz Raja concluded.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar