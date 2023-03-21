"Your biggest strength could become your weakness" - Virat Kohli's childhood coach on the batter's dismissals in IND vs AUS ODI series

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma pointed out how the batter was trapped leg before while trying to play the flick shot in the first two matches of India's ongoing ODI series against Australia.

During a discussion on India News Sports, Sharma mentioned that the flick shot is one of Kohli's go-to shots. He also noted that the seasoned batter doesn't often get dismissed in the same fashion twice, but it has happened this time around.

Sharma pointed out that Kohli did all the hard work in the second ODI, seeing out the overs of Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green, but got trapped in front of the wicket by Nathan Ellis. Here's what he said regarding the batter's recent dismissals:

"Virat Kohli got out to a brilliant delivery. You don't often see him get out while playing this particular shot. That is a bread-and-butter shot for him and he scores a lot of runs with the flick. However, he got out in the same fashion in both matches."

"He was batting well in the second game and played through a tough patch when Starc and Green were bowling. It was unfortunate that got out on Ellis' first ball. You don't see him get out the same way twice. But at times, your biggest strength could become your weakness."

Kohli was India's top scorer in the second ODI. He looked set for a big one, but his promising innings came to an end after he was dismissed by Nathan Ellis for 31. The Men in Blue suffered a batting collapse and were bundled out for 117 runs.

The hosts ultimately suffered an embarrassing 10-wicket loss as Australia chased down the modest total in just 11 overs, handing India their biggest ODI defeat in terms of balls to spare.

"India will have to change the template" - Rajkumar Sharma on the approach of top order batters

Rajkumar Sharma further stated that India have been following a template in which the top order batters have to try and accumulate some quick runs in the powerplay overs.

However, he suggested that while doing so, the side could lose early wickets when facing a quality bowling attack. Sharma opined that the approach of the batters should change depending on the opposition.

The veteran coach added:

"The third ODI is of utmost importance. The winner of this series will have a psychological advantage when India and Australia square off at the World Cup. The top order batters will have to find a way to counter Mitchell Starc."

"We have set a template wherein we want to make the most of the powerplay. In that case, the batter wouldn't leave the outside off deliveries. However, you also need to see the quality of the bowler that you are facing. India will have to change the template a bit."

With the series on the line, the third and final ODI is expected to be a high-octane affair. The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, March 22.

