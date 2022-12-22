"It will be a huge thing to play in the IPL" - Mukesh Kumar wants to fulfil late father's dream

Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar's name has been making the rounds in domestic cricket for quite some time now. He has also been a part of the Delhi Capitals set-up as a net bowler but is yet to make his IPL debut despite being a consistent performer for Bengal.

Nevertheless, Mukesh has had a successful time recently, with sensational performances for India A and Rest of India in the Irani Trophy. These performances earned him a maiden call-up to the Indian ODI team for the three-match series against South Africa.

Although Mukesh Kumar didn't make his India debut, it's clear he's on the radar of the national selectors. In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, the pacer opened up on the calls he received for trials while he was with India A for the unofficial Test series against Bangladesh A.

Mukesh's late father was a driving force in his journey to become a professional cricketer. The Bengal pacer wants to fulfil his father's dream by not just playing in the IPL, but also doing well, learning and progressing. Here's what he said:

"Umeed pe to duniya kaayam hai (Hope is everything). I had been called for trials by a few teams, but at that moment I was in Bangladesh for the India A series. It will be a huge thing for me to be selected in an IPL team because that was the dream of my father. He wanted to see me play in the IPL. So I hope that some or the other team picks me, and I get an opportunity to play."

Mukesh Kumar understands that modern-day T20 cricket demands bowlers to have the ability to score quick runs. He says that he has been working hard on his batting, adding:

"I had a crucial partnership with Saini bhai down the order against Bangladesh A. I scored 23-24 runs, while Saini bhai got to his half-century. I definitely am working on my batting because I believe if I get to face 10 balls, I need to score at least 15-20 runs. I want to contribute in more than one department, and so I am working hard on my fielding and batting too apart from my bowling."

Mukesh Kumar on guidance received from Sairaj Bahutule

Former Indian spinner Sairaj Bahutule was the coach of Bengal when Mukesh Kumar made his debut. Naturally, the duo share a great camaraderie, which only helped Mukesh develop as a bowler.

It was almost the icing on the cake for the pacer when Bahutule, who's now in the India A coaching staff, gave the Bengal pacer his India A cap for the series against New Zealand A earlier this year. Mukesh said about that:

"It felt really good to make my India A debut. It felt like I had climbed the ladder to a place to where I wanted to show my potential. To get the cap from Sairaj Sir was also special because I had made my debut for Bengal under him when he was the coach there for 3-4 years. His presence really made me feel comfortable in the India A set-up as a newcomer. To get five wickets in the first match was just like an icing on the cake."

Mukesh also spoke about the qualities of Sairaj Bahutule that made him an excellent coach and a true idol for any budding cricketer. He added:

"Sairaj sir has a great presence of mind and often advises me on what different things I can add to my game to keep on adapting. He keeps on telling me how to bowl on different types of pitches. I had a great time working with him even in India A because you always get to learn something or the other from him."

Mukesh Kumar on his India A debut

Mukesh Kumar was understandably a bit nervous to come into the India A dressing room for the first time. However, there were players like Abhimanyu Easwaran, who have already shared the dressing room with him in Bengal, and that helped the pacer settle down quickly.

He also recalled how warmly he was welcomed in the team despite being a relatively unknown face at the time. He said:

"Quite a few players had played for India, and I had shared the dressing room in Ranji Trophy with the others. So we all had a great bond, and I never felt like I was a newcomer. It was a great experience for me, and it helped me bond with the other players really well too."

Mukesh Kumar was the joint-highest wicket-taker in the series against New Zealand A and quickly proved that he wasn't fazed by the big occasion. Recalling his fifer for India A, he said:

"Getting a five-wicket haul is a huge thing for any bowler, and to get that in my very first game for India A was quite special. That really gave me a feeling that I belong to this level, and this is the confidence on which I can build on."

With the IPL 2023 auction less than 24 hours away, it will be interesting to see which team snaps up the services of Mukesh Kumar.

