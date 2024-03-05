"It will be slightly cold and there will be a little seam movement" - Sanjay Bangar suggests 2 changes to India's playing XI for 5th Test vs England

Sanjay Bangar has suggested two changes to India's playing XI for the fifth Test against England starting in Dharamsala on Thursday, March 7.

Rohit Sharma and company will continue to be without KL Rahul's services for the final game of the five-match series. However, Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the fourth game in Ranchi, has been recalled for the Dharamsala Test.

While speaking on Star Sports, Bangar opined that Bumrah should replace Kuldeep Yadav in India's playing XI owing to the conditions in Dharamshala.

"India's last Test match is going to be in Dharamsala. It will be slightly cold and there will be a little seam movement because of the altitude at which the ground is located. Because of that, there will be one condition-based change. Jasprit Bumrah can return in place of Kuldeep Yadav," he reasoned.

The former India all-rounder added that Rajat Patidar might have to make way for Devdutt Padikkal.

So India will play with three fast bowlers - (Mohammed) Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep. Also, because Rajat (Patidar) hasn't scored runs in three Test matches, you can see a new debutant there. The Indian team can give a chance to Devdutt Padikkal. So two changes according to me," Bangar stated.

While Patidar has struggled in the three Tests he has played, Kuldeep was one of India's star performers in the Ranchi Test.

"When the pitches are slightly spin-friendly, you expect the spinners to take more wickets" - Sanjay Bangar praises Indian pacers' performances

Jasprit Bumrah is India's joint-highest wicket-taker in the series.

Sanjay Bangar was asked what has made India stand out in the series thus far. The former India batting coach credited the Indian seamers for giving match-defining performances.

He said:

"When Test cricket happens in India and foreign players, especially England, South Africa and Australia, come to play, the discussions are about the type of wicket. When the pitches are slightly spin-friendly, you expect the spinners to take more wickets."

Bangar added:

"However, the standout performance or noticeable factor for India was the fast bowlers' bowling. I remember Jasprit Bumrah's spell in the second Test match or Akash Deep's spell in the fourth Test match. India could win those Test matches because of the way the fast bowlers bowled in crucial stages," Bangar elaborated.

Jasprit Bumrah has picked up 17 wickets at an exceptional average of 13.64 in three Tests. Akash Deep struck three blows with the new ball in England's first innings of the fourth Test. Mohammed Siraj bowled a crucial spell of 4/84 in the visitors' first essay of the third Test.

