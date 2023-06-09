Create

“Jadeja owns Steve Smith” – Fans react as Steve Smith gets out to Ravindra Jadeja for the eighth time in Tests during WTC 2023 final

By James Kuanal
Modified Jun 09, 2023 22:21 IST
Steve Smith
Steve Smith, who scored 121 in the first innings, was dismissed for 34 in the second innings of WTC final.

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Australia's Steve Smith on Day 3 of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final on Friday, June 9. The left-arm spinner dismissed the middle-order batter for the eighth time in Test cricket.

The incident took place in the 31st over of Australia’s second innings. Smith danced down the track and tried to slog it over mid-on. The right-handed batter, though, missed it altogether and Shardul Thakur ran to his right from point to complete the catch.

With the dismissal, Jadeja also ended Smith’s fifty partnership with Marnus Labuschagne and reduced Australia to 86/3.

Smith, who smashed 121 in the first innings of the all-important final, departed for 34 in the second.

BIG WICKET! 💥Huge wicket for India as Ravindra Jadeja gets rid of the main man Steve Smith. 🇦🇺 86/3 #WTC23 #CricketTwitter #AUSvIND https://t.co/Gu8yaGCNlm

Fans on Twitter hailed Ravindra Jadeja for dismissing dangerous-looking Steve Smith to bring back India into the contest. One tweeted:

Steve Smith is a bunny of one of the greatest all rounders ever. #Jaddu 🐐🏏

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

@backwardpoint_ Father of Steve Smith
U can't keep Jaddu away from the game 🔥 huge wicket Steve Smith gone at the right time 💯#INDvsAUS #WTCFinal2023 #Jadeja
Sir Ravindra Jadeja🙏🛐Steve Smith wicket💪#WTCFinal2023 #INDvsAUS #WTCFinal https://t.co/ssyTbkulGi
Goodbye Steve Smith. https://t.co/ZeVrqJ9ZFc
Sir Ravindra Jadeja dismissed steve smith for the 8th time in test cricket. 🐐#INDvAUS https://t.co/U6we80OY2N
I said and It happened Sir Jadeja won't stop owning Steve Smith #WTCFinal2023 #WTC23 twitter.com/Lord_Shardulka… https://t.co/hbxd8gQSNQ
That didn't happen. The great Steve Smith has played a Saturday afternoon slog.
Steve Smith is out at The Oval! Someone check the functionality of the matrix.
Jadeja owns Steve Smith 😹😹😹

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne recover Australia from 24/2

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne recovered Australia after they were reduced to 24/2. The duo shared a 62-run partnership for the third wicket. This came after openers David Warner (1) and Usman Khawaja (13) departed cheaply.

At the time of writing, Australia were 120/4 after 41 overs with Labuschagne (39) and Cameron Green (6) at the crease. Travis Head, who smashed 161 in the first innings, also departed for 18, caught and bowled by Jadeja.

Earlier on Day 3, India were bundled out for 296 in 69.4 overs, trailing by 173 runs in their first innings. Ajinkya Rahane starred with the bat, scoring 89. The senior batter also became the only 13th batter from Team India to complete 5,000 runs in Test cricket.

Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja contributed 51 and 48, respectively. Thakur, in particular, smashed his third consecutive fifty at the Kennington Oval.

For Australia, captain Pat Cummins scalped three wickets, while Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, and Cameron Green took two apiece. Off-spinner Nathan Lyon dismissed Jadeja (48).

Batting first, Australia posted 469, courtesy of Travis Head (163) and Steve Smith (121). The duo also become the first two centurions in the ICC event.

Mohammed Siraj bagged four wickets, while Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur picked two each. Jadeja also settled for one wicket.

