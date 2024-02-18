"Jaldi se 200 karle.. adhe ghante se Dravid ko bathroom mein band karke rakha hai"- Top 10 funny memes as India set 557 target for England in 3rd Test

Team India dictated proceedings on Day 4 of the third Test on Sunday (February 18) and set a mammoth target of 557 for England. Yashasvi Jaiswal hit a blistering double century to put the hosts in a strong position.

India resumed their second innings with an overnight score of 196/2. Shubman Gill scored fluently and reached 91 (151) before a misunderstanding with Kuldeep Yadav resulted in a run-out dismissal. Kuldeep also departed soon after scoring a handy 27 (91).

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan joined hands after that and powered India to a massive score. The Mumbai duo put on 178 runs in just 158 balls for the fifth wicket and helped their side pile on runs briskly to push for a declaration in the second session.

Sarfaraz Khan (68*) played with great intent and notched up a second consecutive half-century in his debut Test. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the protagonist as he hit a double century, his second in as many games. En route to 214 (236), Jaiswal hit 12 sixes, the joint most by a batter in a Test innings. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma declared the innings at 430/4, leaving a steep target of 557 for the opposition team.

Fans enjoyed India's domination with the bat in the second innings of the third Test against England. They expressed their reactions after the declaration by sharing memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

"Shubman Gill will be criticised a little"- Aakash Chopra after Day 3 of 3rd IND vs ENG Test in Rajkot

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra analyzed Shubman Gill's performance in the second innings of the third Test against England after Stumps on Day 3.

He reckoned that Gill might get criticised for not utilizing the chance of scoring big in the first innings but felt that his runs in the second innings would give some relief. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

"Shubman Gill will be criticised a little because big performances are required from batters in the first innings. However, that doesn't mean that second-innings runs are not important."

Chopra added:

"He has understood that he has visible problems. However, when he feels there are more chances of the game going in his favor, he is not going to give up. He felt that the pitch had become slow and the bowlers weren't that sharp, so he could grab that opportunity."

Shubman Gill has scored 252 runs at an average of 42 across three Tests so far in this series.

