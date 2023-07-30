"Longevity must be officially replaced with James Anderson"- Fans extend special wishes to legendary English pacer as he turns 41

Cricket fans across the globe sent warm wishes to veteran England pacer James Anderson as he turned 41 today (July 30). Having made his Test debut in 2003, the iconic swing bowler is still a key member of England's pace attack.

Anderson is currently part of the England team which is facing Australia in the fifth Ashes 2023 Test at the Kennington Oval in London. James Anderson and Stuart Broad commenced the action with the bat for the home team on day four as the overnight batters and added six runs, taking them to 395 before getting all out. Australian off-spinner Todd Murphy dismissed Anderson via LBW to end England's innings.

Anderson then bowled 10 overs in the final innings of the match but could not get a wicket on his 41st birthday. Australia reached 135/0 in 38 overs in pursuit of a target of 384 before rain interrupted the proceedings. The unrelenting showers for the rest of the day eventually forced the officials to call off play.

On the occasion of Anderson's 41st birthday, fans took to social media platforms to extend special wishes for him throughout Sunday. Here are some of them:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns



Happy 41st birthday to James Anderson. The artist of England with red cherry, ageing like a fine wine, more than 20 years in international cricket, 690 wickets in tests, 269 wickets in ODI, most successful pacer in test cricket.Happy 41st birthday to James Anderson. pic.twitter.com/y7x76QnRjr

Rajiv @Rajiv1841



James Anderson: 🤫



James Anderson gave Mitchell Johnson instant shut up call



Happy Birthday to all time greatest bowler ever to grace this beautiful game of cricket



#Ashes2023



pic.twitter.com/MnH3LEk4X4 Mitchell Johnson: Why are you chirping now mate, not getting wickets?James Anderson: 🤫James Anderson gave Mitchell Johnson instant shut up callHappy Birthday to all time greatest bowler ever to grace this beautiful game of cricket

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar

(most times)



22 times - James Anderson

12 times - Graeme Swann

11 times - Nathan Lyon

11 times - Tim Southee

10 times - Mitchell Johnson

10 times - Stuart Broad



Happy Birthday James Anderson Bowlers to Dismiss both Sachin/Kohli(most times)22 times - James Anderson12 times - Graeme Swann11 times - Nathan Lyon11 times - Tim Southee10 times - Mitchell Johnson10 times - Stuart BroadHappy Birthday James Anderson pic.twitter.com/OkTxQXsGP7

CricketGully @thecricketgully



pic.twitter.com/dVM91Qklo1 Crowd Wishing Happy Birthday to James Anderson.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh



Wishing a very happy birthday to James Anderson. James Anderson - One of the greatest bowlers in the history of cricket. 690 wickets in Tests, 977 International wickets. He has most Test wickets by fast bowlers, Most International wickets by fast bowler.Wishing a very happy birthday to James Anderson. pic.twitter.com/IJqRblYuH5

Ahmer @MAhmer32241195

977 International wickets.

690 Test wickets.

A career of 20 years already.



Happy Birthday James Anderson



The Greatest There was

The Greatest There is

The Greatest There Will Be



The greatest Fast bowler to ever play the game of cricket. 183 Tests.977 International wickets.690 Test wickets.A career of 20 years already.Happy Birthday James AndersonThe Greatest There wasThe Greatest There isThe Greatest There Will BeThe greatest Fast bowler to ever play the game of cricket. pic.twitter.com/Xmt3ZP3Xa0

Ayesha⁶⁶ @JoeRoot66Fan



3rd most INTL wkts,most by a pacer & among actives (977)

Highest 10th Wkt stand (198) with Root

3rd most test wkts (690)

Most INTL wkts for England

2nd most fifers by a pacer (32) Happy Birthday to the king of swing James Anderson OBE,the greatest & fittest pacer of all time3rd most INTL wkts,most by a pacer & among actives (977)Highest 10th Wkt stand (198) with Root3rd most test wkts (690)Most INTL wkts for England2nd most fifers by a pacer (32) pic.twitter.com/4jSHhlOGuv

Sebin Joseph @Sebin_Joseph_77



Wishing you season packed with memorable moments.



happy birthday @jimmy9 pic.twitter.com/lu6OTqUSlX Happy Birthday to the extremely talented and age-defying James Anderson.! A true inspiration to bowlers around the world. Your exceptional skill & unmatched passion for the game are truly commendable.Wishing you season packed with memorable moments.happy birthday @jimmy9

JayGawas @JayGawas14



Longevity must be officially replaced with James Anderson.

Happy Birthday Jimmy

@jimmy9 41 years old and still bowling a mile better than most.Longevity must be officially replaced with James Anderson.Happy Birthday Jimmy@jimmy9 pic.twitter.com/um53WkUiJs

"My skills are as good as they ever have been"- James Anderson on the speculation about his retirement

James Anderson recently said that his skills and body are still in great space and he is not thinking about retirement at the moment. Speaking to Sky Sports during the ongoing Ashes Test, the ace pacer admitted that people have been talking about his retirement for the last six to seven years. Addressing the matter, he said:

"I'd like to [make my own decision]. But I've tried not to listen to the talk, because, for me, that question has been there for the last six years, and even longer than that. As soon as you get into your 30s as a bowler, it's 'how long have you got left?'. And for the last three, four years, I feel like I've bowled as well as I ever have. I feel like I've been bowling with so much control. My body's in a good place. My skills are as good as they ever have been."

The 41-year-old pacer added:

"Yes, I've not got the wickets that I wanted, but I'm still trying to do a job for the team, still trying to help the guy out at the other end as well, trying to create pressure and create something in the game."

In 183 Tests so far, James Anderson has picked up 690 wickets at an average of 26.40, including 32 five-wicket hauls.