"Longevity must be officially replaced with James Anderson"- Fans extend special wishes to legendary English pacer as he turns 41

Cricket fans across the globe sent warm wishes to veteran England pacer James Anderson as he turned 41 today (July 30). Having made his Test debut in 2003, the iconic swing bowler is still a key member of England's pace attack.
Anderson is currently part of the England team which is facing Australia in the fifth Ashes 2023 Test at the Kennington Oval in London. James Anderson and Stuart Broad commenced the action with the bat for the home team on day four as the overnight batters and added six runs, taking them to 395 before getting all out. Australian off-spinner Todd Murphy dismissed Anderson via LBW to end England's innings.
Anderson then bowled 10 overs in the final innings of the match but could not get a wicket on his 41st birthday. Australia reached 135/0 in 38 overs in pursuit of a target of 384 before rain interrupted the proceedings. The unrelenting showers for the rest of the day eventually forced the officials to call off play.
On the occasion of Anderson's 41st birthday, fans took to social media platforms to extend special wishes for him throughout Sunday. Here are some of them:
"My skills are as good as they ever have been"- James Anderson on the speculation about his retirement
James Anderson recently said that his skills and body are still in great space and he is not thinking about retirement at the moment. Speaking to Sky Sports during the ongoing Ashes Test, the ace pacer admitted that people have been talking about his retirement for the last six to seven years. Addressing the matter, he said:
"I'd like to [make my own decision]. But I've tried not to listen to the talk, because, for me, that question has been there for the last six years, and even longer than that. As soon as you get into your 30s as a bowler, it's 'how long have you got left?'. And for the last three, four years, I feel like I've bowled as well as I ever have. I feel like I've been bowling with so much control. My body's in a good place. My skills are as good as they ever have been."
The 41-year-old pacer added:
"Yes, I've not got the wickets that I wanted, but I'm still trying to do a job for the team, still trying to help the guy out at the other end as well, trying to create pressure and create something in the game."
In 183 Tests so far, James Anderson has picked up 690 wickets at an average of 26.40, including 32 five-wicket hauls.