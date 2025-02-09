Jamie Overton bowls an excellent yorker to dismiss Shubman Gill for 60 in IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 [Watch]

Jamie Overton bowled a perfect yorker to castle Shubman Gill and provide England their first breakthrough against India in the second ODI at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9. The medium pacer uprooted the off-stump with his stunning delivery as the tourists broke the 136-run opening partnership between Gill and skipper Rohit Sharma. The dismissal came in the 17th over of India’s run chase.

Gill walked back for 60 runs off 52 balls, an innings laced with one six and nine boundaries. This was the second consecutive half-century for the Punjab batter against England, having scored 87 runs off 96 balls in the first ODI. His exploits helped the Men in Blue beat England by four wickets in Nagpur to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Watch Shubman Gill’s wicket below:

With the knock, Shubman Gill showed his versatility in the series after delivering as an opener and No. 3 in the two contests. The 25-year-old remains vital for India in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy later this month.

Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma set a perfect platform for India in 305-run chase against England

A brilliant start by openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma ensured India stayed right on track against England in a 305-run chase in Cuttack. Besides Gill, Rohit dominated England bowlers with his brilliant strike.

At the time of writing, the hosts were 148/1 after 18.5 overs, with Rohit batting on 80. Virat Kohli has joined him in the middle.

Batting first, England were bundled out for 304 in 49.5 overs. Joe Root top scored with 69 runs off 72 balls, comprising six boundaries. Ben Duckett also slammed 65 off 56 deliveries, including 10 fours. Liam Livingstone chipped in with 41, while skipper Jos Buttler and Harry Brook contributed with 30s.

Ravindra Jadeja once again emerged as the pick of India bowlers, returning with figures of 3/35. Meanwhile, front-line seamers and debutant Varun Chakravarthy bagged one wicket apiece, while wicketkeeper KL Rahul inflicted three run-outs.

Follow the IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI live score and updates here.

