'Jason Holder is the most underrated all-rounder' - Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar feels that Jason Holder is the most underrated all-rounder in world cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar also spoke about why Jason Holder is a terrific player to have in any side.

International cricket is set to return on our screens after a huge gap of 116 days from the Rose Bowl in Southampton, when England take on West Indies in the first Test of the three-match series. Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar sat down to have a conversation with West Indies legend Brian Lara on the Master Blaster's app '100 MB' to preview the historic Test series.

During the conversation, Sachin Tendulkar heaped praise on current West Indies captain Jason Holder, and spoke about how underrated an all-rounder the Barbadian is.

"Jason Holder is the most under-rated all-rounder, because on the field, maybe you will look at Kemar Roach or Shannon Gabriel, but Jason Holder only when you look at the scoreboard, you realise that he has come in and taken three wickets," Sachin Tendulkar said.

Jason Holder contributes on a regular basis: Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar spoke about Jason Holder's regular contributions with the bat as well as with the ball, and that this makes him a terrific player to have in a team.

"When he is batting, he has scored those crucial 50-55 runs when it mattered, he is an underrated player but he contributes on a regular basis, he is a terrific player to have in your team," Sachin Tendulkar added.

In the conversation, Brian Lara also made it a point to mention how 'critical' Jason Holder's captaincy is for the West Indies side. Holder is only the second West Indies player to be ranked the number one Test all-rounder, after the great Sir Garry Sobers.

Less than 9 hours to go for Cricket to resume. I caught up with my friend @sachin_rt virtually 😜 to have a chat about the West Indian side that has travelled to England to kickstart the game we love. #ENGvWI @ECB_cricket @windiescricket pic.twitter.com/gkTa1yYVtS — Brian Lara (@BrianLara) July 8, 2020

Jason Holder has been ranked the number one Test all-rounder since January 2019, with 473 points. Ben Stokes, England's stand-in captain for the first Test, is ranked second on that list with a point tally of 407.

Jason Holder and his side will be looking for a successful return to competitive cricket, and would want to draw inspiration from their series win against England at home earlier in 2019.