"Jasprit Bumrah is bowling too many overs in very little time" - Zaheer Khan

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan has advised Jasprit Bumrah to be mindful of his workload management and asked him to take enough breaks between spells in Test cricket.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled a total of 14 overs on the rain-truncated first day of the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney.

During a discussion on the Sony Sports network, Zaheer Khan and Sanjay Manjrekar were asked about their thoughts on Jasprit Bumrah's bowling performance on the day.

Manjrekar said that Jasprit Bumrah had given his best on the day while observing he could have bowled a few more away-going deliveries, saying in this regard:

"He did everything correct from his side although he did not get wickets. He started with a good outswinger with the new ball so I felt he could have bowled that more."

Sanjay Manjrekar also pointed out that Jasprit Bumrah had bowled as per the plans formulated by the Indian team, as he attacked the Australian batsmen with a plethora of leg-side fielders.

"But the team's plan was different, and he stuck to that. The attack was more on the stumps, as they had placed two fielders catching on the leg-side," observed Sanjay Manjrekar.

"Jasprit Bumrah remaining fit is essential for the Indian team" - Zaheer Khan

Jasprit Bumrah had an awkward fall while chasing the ball on the field at the SCG.

Zaheer Khan observed that Jasprit Bumrah's workload needs to be managed properly, especially as India are having the luxury of using five specialist bowlers.

The retired left-arm pacer said in this regard:

"I feel he is bowling too many overs in very little time. He has to keep that thing in mind. He has to take care of workload management. When you have played three seamers and are playing with five bowlers, then your bowling card cannot show that two bowlers have taken a lot of workload. I feel somewhere or the other, it should be shared."

Zaheer Khan, who had a first-hand experience of working with Jasprit Bumrah at the Mumbai Indians, hopes that the Gujarat pacer realises how crucial he is for the Indian attack.

"He also has a lot of excitement, when he is on the field he wants the ball to be given to him as much as possible. So, he needs to understand that because his remaining fit is essential for the Indian team," added Zaheer Khan.

Zaheer Khan signed off by observing that he does not want Jasprit Bumrah to bowl sparingly but to take sufficient breaks between spells.

"If you do not have enough recovery time between spells in a Test match, some way or the other, it impacts the body. I am not saying that he should bowl fewer overs, but he needs to understand the amount of breaks he needs to take in between, according to his body," concluded Zaheer Khan.

The Indian team management would have been a worried lot when Jasprit Bumrah took an ungainly tumble while chasing the ball on the first day of the Sydney Test. He seemed to hobble a little, but to everyone's delight, Bumrah was back on his feet and continued to bowl without any discomfort.

With the injury-enforced absence of Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav, the onus is now on Jasprit Bumrah to lead the Indian pace attack.

Ajinkya Rahane has handed the ball over to Bumrah whenever he is looking for a breakthrough, but the Indian captain needs to make sure that his premier pacer's workload is managed judiciously.