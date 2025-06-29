"Hamara beta boss hai" - Jasprit Bumrah's endearing admission about son Angad

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has termed his one year and nine month-old son Angad as the 'boss' of the house. The fast bowler admitted that his and wife Sanjana Ganesan's life revolves around Angad at the moment and they are adjusting their lifestyle as per his convenience.

Bumrah and Sanjana married in March 2021 after dating for two years. Despite being in the public eye, the duo managed to keep their relationship under wraps since they remained low-key during their dating phase. The celebrity couple was blessed with a baby boy in September 2023, whom they named Angad.

During their appearance on 'Who’s The Boss?' show hosted by Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh, both Bumrah and Sanjana were asked who, according to them, was the boss of the house. The Indian cricketer endearingly replied:

"Abhi filhaal hamare ghar mein toh humara beta boss hai [Right now, our son is the boss]. Even we listen to him. If he says it’s time to sleep, then we sleep. If he says, it’s time to wake up, then we get up."

On a serious note, Sanjana chipped in and added that there is no one particular boss of the house and that they have divided responsibilities between themselves. The noted sports anchor explained:

"Honestly, there’s no boss, but we’re both head of departments I think. In different departments, we have just divided our jobs. In small matters, we sort of take the lead, but there are bigger issues of maybe finances or Angad’s decisions and stuff like that. I think we’ve just decided who is best at doing those things."

Bumrah went on to praise Sanjana for taking full responsibility of their child, because of which he can focus on his playing career. He said:

"As she said, we divide everything. It’s a 70-30 percent split. When Angad was small, she took care of upbringing and all. She took care of all responsibilities nicely, which is why I could play."

Angad was seen with both Bumrah and Sanjana after India's triumph in the 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa in Barbados. Images of the same went viral on social media platforms.

Jasprit Bumrah claimed a five-fer in the Leeds Test

Having refused captaincy due to workload management reasons, Bumrah led India's bowling attack in the first Test against England at Headingley in Leeds. The 31-year-old claimed 5-83 in the first innings before going wicketless in the second as England beat India by five wickets.

Overall, the right-arm fast bowler has played 46 Test matches in which he has picked up 210 wickets at an average of 19.60, with 14 five-fers and seven four-wicket match hauls.

