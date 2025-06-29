"Mujhe laga maybe girlfriend hogi, wife hogi" - Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan recall hilarious tale of awkward first meeting

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan revisited the hilarious incident of how they met for the first time in 2019 during the ODI World Cup in England, while appearing on a chat show. After Bumrah did not say 'hi' to her, Sanjana assumed that the fast bowler was either married or had a girlfriend who was watching him, which is why he did not acknowledge her.

Bumrah and Sanjana married in March 2021 after dating for a couple of years. Their son Angad was born in September 2023. While Bumrah is India's premier fast bowler, Sanjana is a renowned sports presenter.

During their appearance on the 'Who’s The Boss?' show hosted by Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra, the couple shared their own versions of their first meeting during the 2019 World Cup in England. Sanjana recalled:

"So, this was in 2019 in the World Cup. I was working there, so I was obviously around practices a lot. I know a lot of the other boys like DK [Dinesh Karthik], etc. When I used to walk onto the field, they used to wave ‘hi’ very casually and I would go about my work. And Jasprit, he’s standing in a group of people that are all saying 'hi' to me and he’s making this face (stoic expression).

"Mujhe laga maybe girlfriend hogi, wife hogi [I thought maybe his girlfriend or wife would be watching]. She must be seeing him sitting from somewhere. I noticed him because he had this wall up and he’s like main to ‘hi’ nahi bolunga, eye contact bhi nahi banaunga. Main toh aise dekunga. [I won't talk or make eye contact. I will give this look]. I was like either I have done something or that’s his personality."

Sanjana, however, admitted that once they started interacting things changed completely and they got to understand each other's personality in depth.

"What kind of logic is this?" - Jasprit Bumrah reacts to Sanjana Ganesan's marriage theory

Sharing his side of the story, Bumrah explained that he is not arrogant and added that he did not say 'hi' to Sanjana during their first meet because of his reserved nature. He also cheekily questioned Sanjana's assumption of being married just because he did not greet her. The pacer told Harbhajan and Basra:

"This story is a bit one-sided. First, she thought that I was married. No clue where she got that idea from. My nature is a bit shy. I usually don’t open up with new people. It takes time for me to open up. So, I didn’t know her and I don’t randomly say 'hi, hello' to people. But, she assumed that I am married and my wife was watching from somewhere. That’s why I wasn’t saying 'hi, hello' to her. What kind of logic is this?"

Bumrah is currently in England for the five-match Test series. He claimed five wickets in the first Test in Leeds, which India lost by five wickets. Some reports have claimed that he is likely to be rested for the second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham, which starts on July 2.

