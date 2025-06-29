"Chai-samosa kha raha hai" - Jasprit Bumrah shares hilariously story about wife Sanjana Ganesan after claiming Test five-fer

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has shared a fun story about wife Sanjana Ganesan from his maiden Test series. He revealed that after picking up five wickets in a match he wanted to make a special gesture pointing towards his wife, who was present at the stadium. However, when he turned around after picking up his fifth wicket, he could not spot Sanjana in the stands.

After impressing in limited-overs cricket for a couple of years, Bumrah was handed his Test debut in South Africa in January 2018. The right-arm pacer had mixed returns in the first two matches of the series, but made a big impact with a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the third Test in Centurion.

Both Bumrah and Sanjana made an appearance on the chat show 'Who’s The Boss?' hosted by Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh. During the interaction, the Indian fast bowler shared the hilarious tale of how his wife went missing from the stands as he looked for her after completing a Test five-fer. He recalled:

"I have a memory from my first Test match [series]. My previous match had not gone well, so I thought no problem, the next match will go well. And she was there, and I took five wickets. When I turned around, humara banda hi nahi khada hai udhar. Chai-samosa kha raha hai. [Our person is not there, eating chai-samosa].

"I thought after taking five wickets, I’ll also make a little gesture. Maybe wave or something, but our madam was busy eating inside," he added.

Bumrah ended up with 14 wickets in six innings in his debut Test series in South Africa. He finished the three-match series with an impressive average of 25.21.

"This story is not true" - Sanjana Ganesan counters Jasprit Bumrah's claim

Sharing her version of the story, Sanjana said that she had momentarily gone inside to watch the TV screens. She explained that she has spectacles, but usually doesn't wear them due to which she cannot see the action properly on a cricket field. Dismissing's the fast bowler's side of the story, she light-heartedly responded:

"This story is not true. I had gone inside momentarily because I have spectacles, which I usually don’t wear. So, I can’t see things very clearly on the field. I had gone inside to watch it on the TV screens because there you can see their facial expressions clearly and you get to see the celebrations.

"So, I went inside momentarily to just look at the TV screen and by then he had taken five wickets. He says that he has done something, but I honestly didn’t see anything," Sanjana added.

Bumrah is currently in England for a five-match Test series. He picked up a five-fer in the first Test in Leeds, which the visitors lost by five wickets. The second Test will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham starting July 2.

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

