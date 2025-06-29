"Balcony mein chalo" - Sanjana Ganesan reveals funny story of how Jasprit Bumrah proposed marriage to her

Sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan has revealed that it was Jasprit Bumrah who proposed marriage to her. During an appearance on a chat show with her husband, Sanjana recalled that the fast bowler planned the proposal during IPL 2020 in the UAE in the midst of COVID, with the players in a bubble.

Bumrah and Sanjana got married in March 2021 after dating for a couple of years. The much-loved celebrity couple's son Angad was born in September 2023. The duo made an appearance on 'Who’s The Boss?' show hosted by Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh. During the interaction, the couple were asked to spill the beans on who proposed marriage and how.

Sanjana admitted that it was Bumrah who took the lead and proposed marriage to her even as both were in a bubble due to COVID-19 during IPL 2020 in the UAE. The Indian fast bowler then revisited how he planned the proposal and revealed:

"That was during COVID time. So, there were bubbles for each and every team. As luck would have it, she was in KKR and I was with Mumbai Indians (MI). Both the teams were in Abu Dhabi. I carried a ring in hope that perhaps after the tournament ends I’ll get a chance. Apart from the ground interaction, we couldn’t meet because of the bubble.

"So, she was out. Then, I had to tell people that look, I’ve brought this ring. Please arrange a bubble to bubble transfer. So, that transfer happened. When she arrived, I did everything myself. I placed the cake myself, decorated everything in my room and I had the ring ready," the Indian lead pacer continued.

Carrying forward the story, Sanjana said that she was a bit confused as Bumrah asked her to come to the balcony of his room immediately after she entered. She elaborated:

"I’ve come to the room and he’s telling me, ‘balcony mein chalo’ (come to the balcony). I am like, I’ve just walked in, at least give me water. But he’s like, nahi nahi balcony mein chalo (no, no come to the balcony)."

Bumrah then went on to explain why he was in a hurry and wanted Sanjana to come to the balcony as soon as possible. The fast bowler said:

"I had lit candles and it overlooked the beach, so the wind kept blowing them out. I struggled so much."

Concluding the story on a funny note, Sanjana revealed:

"He even hung up a towel."

Sanjana and Bumrah are a much-admired celebrity couple. While the fast bowler has been performing exceptionally across formats, Sanjana is also highly respected among the cricketing fraternity for her work as an anchor and presenter.

Jasprit Bumrah's workload management in limelight

Speaking of his cricketing career, Bumrah's workload management is currently in the spotlight. There are some reports that the right-arm pacer could be rested for the second Test against England in Birmingham, which begins on July 2.

The 31-year-old claimed five wickets in the first innings of the first Test against England in Leeds. He went wicketless in the second innings as India went down by five wickets. Earlier, Bumrah was the Player of the Series for claiming 32 wickets during the grueling five-match Test series in Australia.

