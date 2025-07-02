Jasprit Bumrah wishes her sister on birthday with cute post ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [In Picture]

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah shared a birthday post for his sister Juhika on social media on Wednesday, July 2. The 31-year-old is currently in England with the Indian team for the ongoing five-match Test series.

To mark the occasion, Bumrah shared a picture with Juhika on his Instagram stories and captioned it:

“Happy birthday @juhikabumrah.mua. I have always got your back. Have a wonderful day and year ahead.”

Jasprit Bumrah wishes her sister on birthday with cute post (Image via Instagram-@jaspritb1)

The right-arm seamer was last seen in action during the first Test of the five-match series against England, held at Headingley in Leeds. India posted 471 in their first innings, while England responded strongly with 465, with Bumrah leading the bowling effort for the visitors by claiming five for 83 in 24.4 overs.

In the second innings, India added 364 runs, setting England a challenging target of 371. However, the hosts successfully chased it down in the final hour of Day 5, clinching a five-wicket win. Bumrah went wicketless in the fourth innings, returning figures of 0/57 from 19 overs.

Indian captain Shubman Gill provides an update on Jasprit Bumrah’s availability for the 2nd Test against England

India and England are set to face off in the second Test of the five-match series, starting Wednesday, July 2, at Edgbaston in Birmingham. However, uncertainty remains over whether Jasprit Bumrah will take the field, with workload management continuing to be a concern.

On the eve of the match on Tuesday, July 1, Indian captain Shubman Gill addressed the media regarding the 31-year-old pacer’s availability, stating:

“Bumrah is surely available. We have to look into this workload management. We have to look into the final combination today at the nets. We knew prior to the series that we would get Jasprit for three games, but we had that sorted beforehand. Yes, obviously we would miss him, but we have our plans sorted."

In 10 Test appearances on English soil, Bumrah has claimed 42 wickets at an average of 26.47 and a strike rate of 57.2.

