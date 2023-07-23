Australia managed to stay alive in the 4th Test after rain washed out most of the play on Day 4 of the 4th Ashes Test on Saturday in Manchester. Much to the frustration of the English team and their fans, the weather forecasts turned out to be true, as only 30 overs were possible on the day due to persistent showers.

No play was possible in the first session due to heavy rain. After it eased out in the afternoon, the game began at around 1:45 PM (GMT). Australian batters Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh resumed the innings with an overnight score of 113/4, still trailing by 162 runs.

The duo batted watchfully against a quality English pace attack under cloudy conditions. Naturally aggressive batter Marsh displayed wonderful restraint and put his team's needs ahead of himself.

They successfully managed to overcome the challenges posed by the pacers with defensive batting, but were aggressive against the spinners. Towards the fag end of the session, Ben Stokes had to operate with spinners Moeen Ali and Joe Root from both ends due to fading light issues.

Marnus Labuschagne (111) let himself loose in this phase and milked some quick runs by taking the attack to the spinners. He raced away to his first century on English soil in the 63rd over.

However, Labuschagne perished due to the same positive intent in the 68th over, when he edged to the keeper while trying to cut a delivery from Joe Root.

Cameron Green (3*) and Mitchell Marsh (31*) then played cautiously for the next few overs before the umpires called for a tea break after 71 overs. The rain made an appearance yet again and did not relent for considerable duration to force match officials to call stumps after an hour.

The events that unfolded on Day 4 of the fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England entertained the fans. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best ones:

Simpsons England @EnglandSimpsons



England Captain Ben Stokes now on the field pleading with Mother Nature to please allow play so England can level the Ashes series. And here comes the rain!England Captain Ben Stokes now on the field pleading with Mother Nature to please allow play so England can level the Ashes series. pic.twitter.com/qA3VDYO2gX

Australia ended the day at 214/5, and they still trail by 61 runs.