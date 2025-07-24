Jofra Archer castles injured Rishabh Pant for 54 with a ripper on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

By Shankar
Published Jul 24, 2025 19:18 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty
Rishabh Pant walks back to the pavilion on Day 2 at Manchester - Source: Getty

England pacer Jofra Archer dismissed India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant for 54 on Day 2 of the ongoing fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday, July 24. Archer delivered a seaming delivery from around the wicket and Pant could not bring the bat down in time as the ball crashed into his off stump in the 113th over of the innings.

It ended a remarkable knock from Pant, who walked out to bat to a standing ovation after Shardul Thakur fell for 41 on the opening session on Day 2. The dismissal was reminiscent of how Archer had dismissed the southpaw in the second innings at Lord's.

Watch the video of the dismissal:

Pant had to retire hurt after injuring his right toe on Day 1 on Wednesday, July 23. The BCCI posted an update on Thursday that the 27-year-old would not keep wickets for the rest of the match, and Dhruv Jurel would take over the gloves.

Rishabh Pant falls but India cross 350-run mark in first innings at Manchester

Rishabh Pant's dismissal for 54 meant it was down to the tailenders to try and add a few extra runs to the Indian total. The pair of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj put on nine runs before the former fell to Jofra Archer to end the innings at the score of 358.

Pant put on 23 runs for the seventh wicket with Washington Sundar, before the latter fell to Ben Stokes for 27. He put on 12 runs for the ninth wicket with Jasprit Bumrah before falling to Jofra Archer.

The 27-year-old's decision to walk out to bat with a fractured toe drew wholesome praise on social media. It remains to be seen when he will next play for India, but the decision to walk out to bat had ensured that India had managed to add 44 runs since Thakur's wicket on Day 2 at Manchester.

About the author
Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
