Jofra Archer included as a travelling reserve ahead of England's 2023 World Cup campaign

Pace-bowling sensation Jofra Archer will travel with England's 2023 World Cup squad as a travelling reserve, as per the recent announcement by the country's cricket board. The Barbadian will continue to work on his fitness and would hope to return to international cricket at the earliest.

Archer was left out of the 15-member squad finalized by the selectors on Sunday (September 17) due to his ongoing elbow injury. His injury resurfaced during his 2023 Indian Premier League stint with the Mumbai Indians, forcing him to return home early.

On further assessment, the 28-year-old was ruled out of the entire summer, including the Ashes. However, Archer was recently spotted during England's net sessions in their ODI series against New Zealand.

England Chief Selector Luke Wright stated that they are doing their best to get Archer ready for top-level cricket and hopes he can be a replacement for any injury that arises during the tournament.

As quoted on the official website, Wright said:

"The best thing for Jofra is to travel with the team and keep working with his rehab and being around the physios and the team. We are doing all we can to get him ready to be as good as he can be. If there was an injury he might be able to replace at the back end of the tournament but obviously we are still working on his fitness day-by-day and we'll have to keep accessing that."

Archer was an integral member of England's 2019 World Cup squad, picking up 20 wickets in 11 innings at 23.05. He also bowled the unforgettable super over in the final at Lord's against New Zealand to successfully defend 15.

Jason Roy dropped as England finalise their 2023 World Cup squad

Meanwhile, the selectors made a dramatic call to drop experienced opener Jason Roy for young sensation Harry Brook in the final 15-man squad for the showpiece event. Brook had struggled in the recent one-day series against New Zealand, making scores of 25, 2, and 10 in three innings.

England World Cup squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes

The defending champions will open their campaign against New Zealand on October 5 in Ahmedabad.