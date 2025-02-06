Jofra Archer produces a beauty to have debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal caught behind for 15 in IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI

Team India opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for 15 on his maiden ODI appearance during the series opener against England in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. Speedster Jofra Archer made the new ball talk, and eventually produced a brilliant delivery to have the left-handed batter caught behind.

Chasing 249 for an early lead in the three-match series, Jaiswal took the initiative, taking most of the strike against the new ball. The debutant was able to score boundaries in regular intervals off Saqib Mahmood, but Jofra Archer tested him on multiple occasions.

The ball evaded the edge on multiple occasions, before eventually and inevitably one connected. Coming around the wicket, Archer maintained a solid line to deny Jaiswal any room.

The left-handed batter was cramped up, and eventually edged one while trying to play inside the line with the angle. The ball had moved away just a touch, enough to claim an edge and Phil Salt completed the dismissal with a comfortable catch behind the stumps.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Jaiswal departed after scoring 15 runs off 22 deliveries. His knock included three boundaries. He had made his debut after Virat Kohli had sustained a knee injury ahead of the first ODI.

Team India stumble early in the run-chase as Rohit Sharma departs shortly after Yashasvi Jaiswal

England made the most of the early breakthrough made by Jofra Archer to put India under more pressure. Saqib Mahmood struck from the other end with the new ball to dismiss Team India skipper Rohit Sharma for just two runs, reducing the hosts to 19-2 in the sixth over of the innings.

Team India are currently recovering after the double strike by the England pacers with a counterattack. The pair of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer are out in the middle, with the score reading 43-2 after seven overs.

Jofra Archer has been impeccable with the new ball, conceding only two runs across his first three overs, which includes a wicket maiden.

